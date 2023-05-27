A new memorial at Lakeside Cemetery in Hamburg features a 25-foot pillar flanked by two flagpoles and three granite monoliths paying tribute to military veterans.

The memorial was dedicated Saturday during a ceremony including members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1419, representatives of Lakeside Cemetery and the West Herr Automotive Group, which underwrote the cost of the monument.

The top of the pillar features a glass "flame," custom blown by an artist in Corning. The flame is continuously illuminated with an electric light simulating a real flame. Three granite panels include tributes to veterans, including a quote from President Harry Truman and insignias of the five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Granite benches allow for quiet reflection.

“When the folks at the Forest Lawn Group approached us with the idea for this project, we were eager to help, particularly given the fact that we have a number of veterans on the West Herr team," said Scott Bieler, company president and CEO.

They include company Chairman Brad Hafner, a Navy veteran who served during World War II.