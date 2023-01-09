Towed rage: Fees for snow-stuck vehicles in Amherst irk motorists

The blizzard that recently battered the region left hundreds of cars, trucks and SUVs trapped in snow.

Most of the local governments that ordered those vehicles removed from roadways – to make room for emergency and snow-clearing equipment – covered the towing and storage costs.

But not Amherst.

Drivers who were forced to abandon their vehicles in Buffalo's largest suburb had to pay charges of several hundred dollars or more to get them back.

"It was ridiculous," said Roxanne Albert, whose daughter, Julianna, a registered nurse, was charged $380 to get back her SUV. "She's an essential worker driving in a blizzard."

Unhappy vehicle owners contend Amherst let private towing companies charge exorbitant fees to people stuck in the devastating storm.

In contrast, Erie County, Buffalo, Cheektowaga and the Town of Tonawanda said they viewed towing as an expense they absorb during major emergencies and they will seek disaster-aid reimbursement.

Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa, for his part, said the town followed long-standing policy in requiring vehicle owners to pay towing charges.

"We just did what we always do whenever we tow a car out of a right of way," Kulpa said.

Meteorologists had predicted a powerful storm would hit the region beginning Dec. 23 and last through the weekend. A blizzard warning took effect early that morning but roads were open to most vehicles as residents awoke.

Uber driver Fabian Fontenot wanted to make money for a few hours before the storm blew in. He said he left his Lockport home about 8:15 a.m. and drove to metro Buffalo to pick up and drop off riders before, around 9:30, "It started getting pretty bad."

By 10, half an hour after Erie County's driving ban took effect, he got onto Millersport Highway to head home. Soon, he said, "It was like a white sheet in front of the windshield," and he went off the road.

A University at Buffalo police officer rescued Fontenot and took him to a North Campus student apartment complex. About 50 motorists spent the weekend there, with campus police making Wegmans runs for food.

Fontenot got a ride to another Amherst warming station and then, on Dec. 26, back to Lockport. This began a frantic week of calls to find his vehicle.

It wasn't until Dec. 30 he learned it was at another company's lot.

An employee cited a charge of $600 to get back the vehicle. When Fontenot said he couldn't afford that, the employee responded, according to Fontenot, "I don't care. You just come up with the money or we have your car."

He ended up picking up the vehicle without needing to sign it out, or pay the fee, but said he's still not happy.

"I think it was a scam from the start," Fontenot said. "And then they waited all week before they told me where my car was?"

Roxanne and Julianna Albert remain frustrated, too.

Julianna, 21, works at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, in Amherst. She left the Alberts' Wheatfield home about 5 p.m. Dec. 23 to try to get to the hospital for her night shift. She made it to Hopkins and Klein roads before getting stuck.

An Amherst officer helped her make it to the hospital, her mother said, where she worked through Christmas Day. Late that afternoon, her father picked her up and took her to her Ford Escape, but with a dead battery and both key fobs inside the SUV they couldn't move it.

By the next day, the SUV had been towed by Becker's Towing of East Amherst. When they called Becker's, the quoted charge of $380 prompted Roxanne Albert and others who know Julianna to post critically on Facebook.

Becker's owner Tim Barwell said no one enjoys paying a towing fee but the majority of motorists who came to pick up their vehicles accepted the situation. Only a handful, including the Alberts, complained vehemently.

Barwell and the Alberts exchanged harsh words at Becker's, leaving the Alberts to call roadside assistance to get Julianna's SUV ready to drive away from the lot.

"He was a total jerk to us," Roxanne Albert said. She acknowledged her daughter cursed at Barwell, calling him fat and bald, but said Barwell responded, "Oh, God, look at you."

"Why would I go help somebody get in their car after I get called names like that?" said Barwell, who insisted he cut breaks for essential workers and did not raise his fees during the storm.

Kaleida Health is covering the cost of Julianna Albert's towing fee, but her mother said she still doesn't think Amherst treated motorists fairly.

Barwell, however, said many of the vehicles he towed on Amherst's behalf belonged to non-town residents so he questioned the fairness of asking town residents to cover that cost.

Kulpa said there was no good reason to change town policy for the blizzard, when three companies removed and towed 160 abandoned vehicles, including tractor-trailers.

"I don't think it's a question of why Amherst didn't cover the cost as much as why did everybody else feel they had to?" he said.

The town doesn't know whether towing is a cost eligible for reimbursement through state and federal disaster aid, Kulpa added.

And Amherst wasn't alone in requiring motorists to pay towing costs. West Seneca follows the same policy, though just nine vehicles were towed during the recent storm, Police Capt. James Unger said.

"That is 100% on the owner of the vehicle," Unger said.

Six towing companies working for Erie County removed 329 vehicles that were stuck during the blizzard, mainly those abandoned on county-maintained roads, spokesman Peter Anderson said. More than half were towed to the parking lot of a Tops Markets in Cheektowaga, he said.

The county still is calculating its towing costs but will seek reimbursement through federal disaster aid, Anderson said.

Private contractors and city crews towed away 324 vehicles in Buffalo, Parking Commissioner Raymond Wagner said, primarily "minitows" that move the vehicle less than 500 feet from where it got stuck.

The city, as it has in the past, will seek to use disaster aid to cover its towing costs instead of passing them onto the vehicle owners, Wagner said. "Vehicle towing is an emergency operation," he said in an email.

In the Town of Tonawanda, private companies towed about 70 abandoned vehicles to the parking lot at the Hoover Elementary and Middle School complex, Supervisor Joseph Emminger said.

"In all likelihood we're going to absorb the costs," he said. That should amount to around $9,500, Emminger said.

Cheektowaga has an emergency towing plan it activates during major snow events, Police Chief Brian Gould said, something it hadn't done since 2014 before employing it twice last year during storms in November and December.

During the Christmas weekend blizzard, tow operators hauled away 489 vehicles to five lots in the town, including AppleTree Business Park, Thruway Plaza and Maryvale High School, Gould said.

Cheektowaga had so many abandoned vehicles, he said, because it got the brunt of the storm and it has some of the region's most heavily traveled routes, with many drivers forced onto town roads when the state closed the Thruway.

The town's cost for vehicle removal is an estimated $200,000, Gould said, and officials will seek reimbursement.

"We towed because we felt it was an emergency," he said.