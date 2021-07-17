Tornado warning issued for SE Erie County, NE Cattaraugus County

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Erie County and northeastern Cattaraugus County until 3:45 p.m.

"At 3:14 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Ashford Hollow, or 16 miles north of Salamanca, moving northeast at 20 mph," the warning said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Weather radar indicated there was rotation within the storm.

This dangerous storm was forecast to be near Ashford Hollow at 3:20, Ashford at 3:25, Springville around 3:35 and East Concord around 3:45.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include East Otto, West Valley, Lime Lake-Machias, Delevan, Sardinia and Yorkshire, the warning said.

"Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris," the warning said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.