 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tornado warning issued for SE Erie County, NE Cattaraugus County
0 comments
alert top story

Tornado warning issued for SE Erie County, NE Cattaraugus County

Support this work for $1 a month
Weather Warning July 17

This dangerous storm was forecast to be near Ashford Hollow at 3:20, Ashford at 3:25, Springville around 3:35 and East Concord around 3:45. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include East Otto, West Valley, Lime Lake-Machias, Delevan, Sardinia and Yorkshire, the warning said.

 Image courtesy of National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Erie County and northeastern Cattaraugus County until 3:45 p.m.

"At 3:14 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Ashford Hollow, or 16 miles north of Salamanca, moving northeast at 20 mph," the warning said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Weather radar indicated there was rotation within the storm.

This dangerous storm was forecast to be near Ashford Hollow at 3:20, Ashford at 3:25, Springville around 3:35 and East Concord around 3:45.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include East Otto, West Valley, Lime Lake-Machias, Delevan, Sardinia and Yorkshire, the warning said.

"Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris," the warning said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cautious optimism on Canadian border reopening as families await details

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News