Tornado confirmed near Letchworth State Park

A tornado has been confirmed by radar near Letchworth State Park, the National Weather Service reported just before 11 a.m. Thursday.
Meteorologists issued an urgent tornado warning that was effective through 11:15 a.m. for the area around the park and Warsaw.
"A tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!" the warning said.
The radar-confirmed tornado was located near Warsaw, and was moving east at 30 mph.