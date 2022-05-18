Tops worker says 911 dispatcher hung up on her during shooting. The dispatcher is now on leave

CSEA Local 815 Erie Unit, which represents the county's dispatchers, said it does typically not comment on disciplinary actions.

Per the workers' contract, an employee covered under the agreement "shall not be disciplined or discharged except for incompetency or misconduct while performing his/her duties." An employee also can seek review of the discipline or discharge by initiating an appeal, the agreement states.

As for whether the 911 call recording will be publicly released, that is unlikely.

New York County Law 308(4), which applies to counties outside of New York City, states that, "records, in whatever form they may be kept, of calls made to a municipality's E911 system shall not be made available to or obtained by any entity or person, other than that municipality's public safety agency, another government agency or body, or a private entity or a person providing medical, ambulance or other emergency services, and shall not be utilized for any commercial purpose other than the provision of emergency services."

Many other states, including Florida, Illinois and Maryland, allow for public inspection of 911 call recordings or transcripts.

Latisha made it out of the store alive but her co-worker Aaron Salter, a retired Buffalo police officer who worked as a security guard at Tops, did not.

Salter pulled out his weapon and confronted the shooter. Even though one of Salter's bullets struck the gunman, the shooter's armor plating protected him, allowing him to return Salter's fire and kill him.

"He just came to do his job," Latisha said of Salter.

Buffalo police did quickly respond to the scene, which Mayor Byron W. Brown and top law enforcement officials said saved a lot of lives.