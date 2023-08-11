Shoppers who are part of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program will get double the benefits when they buy fresh fruits and vegetables at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo and Portage Road in Niagara Falls.

For every dollar they spend using their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards to buy produce, they’ll receive a dollar coupon – up to $5 per day – for more produce in the future. The coupons have no expiration date and can be “stacked” to increase buying power and access to healthy food for those who need it most.

The new benefit is a pilot of New York’s Double Up Food Bucks program that represents its first expansion to a grocery chain in Western New York and the largest supermarket chain in the state so far, said Lisa French, executive director of Field & Fork Network, which administers the program in New York.

French joined a gathering of Tops officials, legislators and key collaborators to unveil the program Friday at the Jefferson Avenue store’s produce department, just steps away from a memorial to the 10 Black people who lost their lives in the store to a white supremacist mass shooter on May 14, 2022.

The store’s closing for two months after the massacre starkly demonstrated its status as the only large supermarket serving some 90,000 people on Buffalo’s East Side, a majority Black and lower-income community.

Since then, Field & Fork has worked to expand the Double Up Food Bucks program to more farm markets, mobile markets and independent stores in East Buffalo, while also seeking to bring it to Tops in a streamlined way that doesn’t require shoppers to do anything other than swipe their EBT cards at checkout.

Field & Fork worked with Tops, the National Grocers Association and Catalina Marketing to pilot its new automatic Double Up coupon system at the two area Tops stores serving the most SNAP recipients, French said.

Catalina supplied the technology and the Grocers Association supplied support and guidance to devise a system that processes SNAP shoppers’ EBT cards with produce item codes to automatically “spit out” Double Up coupons earned along with their receipts.

“Catalina had the ability to automatically reward shoppers with coupons based on their buying habits, but it had never been done with produce,” said Nichole Borchard, director of communications and partnerships for Field & Fork. “It works at the self-checkout as well, and we hope to scale it to other Tops stores rather quickly.”

Field & Fork leaders were joined Friday by legislators who advocated for the Double Up expansion, including Barbara Guinn, Commissioner of New York’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, state Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, state Sen. Tim Kennedy and Deputy Buffalo Mayor Callie Johnson.

Kennedy and Peoples-Stokes put in a plug for the FRESH Act, a bill sponsored by Kennedy that passed in the state Senate and will come before the Assembly next year.

The Food Retail Establishment Subsidization for Healthy communities act would offer incentives to food retailers to locate in lower-income urban and rural areas, often called “food deserts,” to expand access to fresh produce, increase sales of farm products and create jobs in underserved neighborhoods.

Food insecurity and food “apartheid” have become critical topics in Buffalo since the Tops massacre, and nationally since the pandemic and inflation have made access to healthy food more difficult for many families.

Double Up Food Bucks is a proven solution that began in Michigan in 2009 and has since been adopted as a model in many states, including New York, where Field & Fork began implementing it nine years ago.

Since 2014, the program has grown to 230 sites across 30 counties in the state, French said. Bringing it to Tops is “a huge milestone” that will help many families put healthy food on their tables and into their diets, which plays a big role in health outcomes, she said.

“Double Up Food Bucks New York has shown that matching SNAP benefits with incentives for locally and regionally grown fruits and vegetables is a cost-effective way to reduce hunger, improve dietary health and stimulate local food economies in a way that can create new job opportunities,” French said.

“We hope this is going to be a long-term partnership with Tops, because they are in all the communities where we want to be and they are serving that SNAP shopper,” she added.

Meanwhile, staff in the pilot stores have been trained on talking points to inform shoppers about it and Field & Fork staff will be on hand to answer customers' questions the first couple of weeks.

"One of our cashiers said, 'So basically, you get your money back.' And that's what it is," Cady said. "When it comes to fresh produce, you get your money back."