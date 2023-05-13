Early Saturday morning, as she helped set up for the inaugural Buffalo Black Caucus at Canisius College, Zeneta Everhart couldn't stop crying upon seeing a beautiful quilt that depicted the faces of the 10 people killed in the mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue one year ago.

"I broke down," said Everhart, the mother of shooting survivor Zaire Goodman. "And it's because I'm just so grateful that I got to keep my kid. Those families can't say that, so it was just so emotional seeing their faces up on that quilt."

All 10 of those killed in the racist massacre were loved family members, ripped away by a white supremacist who had never met them. Several of them, including Celestine Chaney, Pearl Young, Geraldine Talley and Ruth Whitfield, were mothers, and, in some cases, grandmothers, the matriarchs who passed down wisdom, brought together loved ones and were the center of family gatherings. Another one of the victims, Margus Morrison, had plans to see his mother after doing some shopping at Tops that day.

A cruel reality of the one-year remembrance of the worst mass shooting in Buffalo's history, a day when several mothers were lost and many others were affected, is that it lands on Mother's Day.

"This is going to be the first Mother's Day without my mother," said Mark Talley, son of Geraldine Talley.

"It's very difficult," said Garnell Whitfield Jr., son of Ruth Whitfield. "Mother's Day will never be the same again, obviously. But at the same time, though she's not physically here with us, she's still here with us spiritually. So we're very thankful for that."

Talley and Whitfield spoke while attending a community gathering for reflection, healing and hope on a sun-drenched Saturday afternoon at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, where families came together for a day of prayer, healing activities and food. Community members placed flowers near a memorial that displayed photos of the 10 people killed in the shooting. Parents pushed strollers and the older kids ran around the field, while speakers such as Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes denounced acts of hate and called for change.

Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin called it tragic that Mother's Day in Buffalo can't just be about Mother's Day this year. Baskin, a mother of two – 13-year-old Jovanna Baskin and Josiah Mack, who will be 3 next month – said her heart is with every mother in the Black community who has to navigate life in a country where 10 Black people can be murdered while grocery shopping.

"There are the victims who have to mourn for the rest of their lives – their mothers who have been taken from them," she said, as Josiah ran around Canisius' student center. "But then there are women who are left here, mothers who are left here who will always have to relive the tragedy, feel a sense of looking over their shoulder and always be kind of worried if their families – their husbands, their sons, their nephews, and even daughters, nieces and sisters – will return home because of the color of their skin."

One year later, Talley said he's "numb to all the emotions." He hopes community members see this weekend as a reminder of the effect systemic racism and gun violence can have on society, but that people also take time to "love and cherish" their family and friends.

Thinking of his mother, who was a skilled cook and baker, Talley said Mother's Day was the one day where she wanted someone else to cook for her or take her out for dinner. Talley, who said he unfortunately did not inherit his mother's cooking skills, would try to take her out for dinner, recalling one year when he got her a custom-made bottle of wine with her name on it, the year she was born and her birthstone.

Whitfield said the family always spent Mother's Day with Ruth Whitfield. They tried to treat every day as Mother's Day, he said, aiming to live in a way that honored her and would make her proud. Now with her gone, it's about trying to emulate his mother's love and enact change in the community.

On Mother's Day this year, Whitfield said the family will be spending the day with their father, Garnell Whitfield Sr., at his nursing home.

"Nobody could possibly miss her more than him," Whitfield said, noting that his parents were married for 68 years, "and so we want to make sure that we're there with him. ... We know that he misses our mother."

For Everhart, the last year has been an emotional journey. She's grateful to still have her son, who survived after being shot May 14 in the back of the neck in the parking lot as he tried to help an older customer with her groceries.

She remembers that day very vividly, recalling the guilt she felt because she had helped Zaire, 20 at the time of the shooting, get the part-time job at Tops on Jefferson Avenue. As a parent, feeling the innate need to protect her son, she felt powerless.

A year later, she's not even sure if the healing has begun yet. Everhart accompanies her son to his therapy appointments, but notes there are days when he can't sleep. She'll hear Zaire moving around the house late at night, and she'll get up, too – just to sit with him and be together.

"I'm never going to let him feel alone," she said. "I'm going to always be there to support him."

On Mother's Day on Sunday, Everhart said they'll have a family gathering at their house. They'll barbecue with family and friends and hang out on the porch.

"Yes, it's Mother's Day, and it is the one-year remembrance of 5/14," she said. "But it's also celebrating Zaire's second life, his second chance at life."