On May 14, 2022, Ruth Whitfield had just visited her ailing husband of 68 years in a nursing home when she stopped at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue to pick up seeds for her garden.

She would never make it home. Neither would nine other Black people who were at the store, shopping or working.

Ruth Whitfield's son: 'Our family is determined to carry on her legacy of love for God' Ruth Whitfield, who was killed in the Tops massacre, "is the closest example to the love of God that I’ve known in this world, and it is my fervent prayer that in the coming life, I’ll see her again," writes her son Garnell Whitfield Jr.

Whitfield's murder devastated her family. And the massacre opened a wound in Buffalo – exposing how society's evils and failures helped lay the path for a white gunman armed with a military style weapon and hatred of Black people to choose to carry out his plan at one of the only large grocery stores on the city's predominantly Black East Side.

Ruth Whitfield's children and grandchildren have vowed to do everything they can to make sure nothing like what happened to their loved one happens again.

This week, they have brought together diverse voices from Buffalo and those with national platforms for a conference they titled the "Pursuit of tRuth." The "Ruth" in "truth" is an homage to the matriarch they lost nearly a year ago.

Whitfield family organizing 3-day conference on hate and healing after 5/14 massacre The Whitfields hope that by bringing together leaders and experts from around the country to meet with the survivors and the community in Buffalo, they can find paths forward.

The conference, being held at SUNY Buffalo State University, raises painful and difficult topics – white supremacy, gun violence, hate versus free speech, the conditions in Buffalo that made it a target for domestic terror, and what is and isn't being done about it. Speakers include Dr. Jelani Cobb, the dean of journalism at Columbia University; CBS national correspondent Jericka Duncan; attorney Benjamin Crump; and Alice Wairimu Nderitu, United Nations under secretary general special adviser on the prevention of genocide.

On Friday, a panel on the "Legacy and Myth of White Supremacy" laid out how the hate that brought the gunman to Buffalo can be traced to the ideologies that allowed and excused the enslavement of Black people.

Dr. Henry Louis Taylor Jr., director of the University at Buffalo's Center for Urban Studies, talked about different kinds of white supremacy: the "loud" overt acts, such as what happened on May 14, but also the "quiet" kind, such as how neighborhoods are planned to exclude poor people of color, how a disproportionate percentage of Black people are arrested, compared to white people, and how half the people who died in the blizzard in December were Black, even though Black people make up only 13% of Erie County's population.

"Our task is to abolish quiet and loud white supremacy. There is no place for white supremacy," Taylor told the crowd in the theater.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First for America, spoke about how white supremacy manifests hate toward other groups too, including Jews. Her organization successfully sued the white supremacists behind the hate rallies in Charlottesville, Va.

A weekend of remembrances planned for 1-year mark of May 14 massacre “The racially motivated mass shooting shook our community to its core. It was a day the unthinkable happened," Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said in a statement announcing the "5/14 Remembrance Weekend: Reflection, Health and Hope."

She spoke of the "explosions of white supremacy that we see in these horrific attacks, which, in so many ways, are really just the tip of the iceberg of the systemic white supremacy that we've been discussing here."

Spitalnick talked about the ideology behind both the May 14 massacre and the 2017 rallies in Virginia – "this idea of the great replacement theory, that somehow there is an effort to replace white men, white Christians, straight men."

At another panel, local leaders talked about whether Buffalo remained a "soft target" for another race-based attack.

The panelists all agreed that little has changed since May 14, and Buffalo, as a community, needs to do much more to uplift all of its neighborhoods.

"May 14 did not just happen," said Franchelle Parker, executive director of Open Buffalo. "There are deep-seated systemic issues that have been coming and going in our community for decades. So, are we still a soft target? Absolutely, yes. ... Redlining isn't on the books anymore. But have we really changed our housing? Have we really created economic ladders for people to be able to climb out of poverty? No. We didn't get there overnight. We're not going to get out of it overnight. And we have to commit ourselves to doing the long, painstakingly long, work of transforming."

In between panels, Ruth Whitfield's granddaughters spoke of what they hoped the conference accomplishes.

"I think she'll be grateful that we were able to bring everybody together," Jasmine Crawley said.

"What we see here with 'Pursuit of tRuth' and everything that is happening, moving forward, it isn't new to our family. Each of us have been involved in community activism. She (Ruth Whitfield) started that with the family. We get that from her," Simone Crawley said. "And so, all of it is really is just continuing on with things that we feel are necessary and impactful for the community."

Raymond Whitfield said he hopes that the conference – which continues Saturday with a town hall on free speech versus "a free pass to incite hate" – is a catalyst for change, and that his family can be conduit that brings the community together. He believes his mother would have loved what they're doing.

"Mom, right now, would be a puddle of tears," he said. And happy. "Yeah, she would definitely have been emotional, but she would just be so tickled and laughing, and I can hear it now."