Tops Markets' topsy-turvy road to its Price Chopper merger
Frank Curci

Frank Curci, chairman and CEO of Tops Markets. 

 Mark Mulville

Tops Markets on Monday announced it will merge with the Price Chopper/Market 32 grocery chain in a deal that will create a supermarket chain with nearly 300 stores in upstate New York and New England. Here is a look back at the company's history.

1960: Niagara Frontier Services is formed when Armand Castellani and Thomas Buscaglia merge their companies.

1962: NFS opens first Tops location in Niagara Falls.

1968: NFS is publicly traded on the American Stock Exchange.

1983: Parent company NFS is purchased by New York investment group SB Investors in an $82.6 million leveraged buyout. SB, a subsidiary of AEA Investors, takes Tops private.

1986: SB Investors takes Tops public again on the Nasdaq, with 2.12 million shares sold at $19.50 a share.

1987: Tops executives and private equity firm Riordan, Freeman & Spogli complete a $196 million leveraged buyout of Tops, again taking it private.

1991: Dutch conglomerate Royal Ahold acquires Tops.

1993: Royal Ahold goes public on the New York Stock Exchange.

1996: Ahold merges Tops with Ohio’s Finast grocery chain. The Finast stores are eventually sold.

2005: Ahold sells the Wilson Farms convenience store chain.

2007: Private equity firm Morgan Stanley purchases Tops.

2008: Tops returns to local operation, having added more than 100 jobs to its Williamsville headquarters.

2009: Tops acquires 79 stores from bankrupt grocer Penn Traffic Co.

2013: Tops management buys out Morgan Stanley’s stake in Tops. The purchase price is $20.9 million plus assumed debt that ultimately exceeds $700 million.

2018: Tops files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and emerges from bankruptcy within nine months, closing 10 stores in the process.

2020: Tops closes its Orchard Fresh store, which had debuted in 2013.

2021: Tops agrees to merge with Price Chopper/Market 32.

Matt Glynn

