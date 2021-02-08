Tops Markets' topsy-turvy road to its Price Chopper merger

Tops Markets on Monday announced it will merge with the Price Chopper/Market 32 grocery chain in a deal that will create a supermarket chain with nearly 300 stores in upstate New York and New England. Here is a look back at the company's history.
1960: Niagara Frontier Services is formed when Armand Castellani and Thomas Buscaglia merge their companies.
1962: NFS opens first Tops location in Niagara Falls.
1968: NFS is publicly traded on the American Stock Exchange.
1983: Parent company NFS is purchased by New York investment group SB Investors in an $82.6 million leveraged buyout. SB, a subsidiary of AEA Investors, takes Tops private.
1986: SB Investors takes Tops public again on the Nasdaq, with 2.12 million shares sold at $19.50 a share.
1987: Tops executives and private equity firm Riordan, Freeman & Spogli complete a $196 million leveraged buyout of Tops, again taking it private.
1991: Dutch conglomerate Royal Ahold acquires Tops.
Unions representing workers at Tops Markets reacted cautiously to the company's planned merger with Price Chopper, a nonunion chain.
1993: Royal Ahold goes public on the New York Stock Exchange.
1996: Ahold merges Tops with Ohio’s Finast grocery chain. The Finast stores are eventually sold.
2005: Ahold sells the Wilson Farms convenience store chain.
2007: Private equity firm Morgan Stanley purchases Tops.
2008: Tops returns to local operation, having added more than 100 jobs to its Williamsville headquarters.
2009: Tops acquires 79 stores from bankrupt grocer Penn Traffic Co.
2013: Tops management buys out Morgan Stanley’s stake in Tops. The purchase price is $20.9 million plus assumed debt that ultimately exceeds $700 million.
2018: Tops files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and emerges from bankruptcy within nine months, closing 10 stores in the process.
2020: Tops closes its Orchard Fresh store, which had debuted in 2013.
2021: Tops agrees to merge with Price Chopper/Market 32.
