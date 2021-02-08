Tops Markets' topsy-turvy road to its Price Chopper merger

Tops Markets on Monday announced it will merge with the Price Chopper/Market 32 grocery chain in a deal that will create a supermarket chain with nearly 300 stores in upstate New York and New England. Here is a look back at the company's history.

1960: Niagara Frontier Services is formed when Armand Castellani and Thomas Buscaglia merge their companies.

1962: NFS opens first Tops location in Niagara Falls.

1968: NFS is publicly traded on the American Stock Exchange.

1983: Parent company NFS is purchased by New York investment group SB Investors in an $82.6 million leveraged buyout. SB, a subsidiary of AEA Investors, takes Tops private.

1986: SB Investors takes Tops public again on the Nasdaq, with 2.12 million shares sold at $19.50 a share.

1987: Tops executives and private equity firm Riordan, Freeman & Spogli complete a $196 million leveraged buyout of Tops, again taking it private.