Tops Markets to merge with Price Chopper

Tops Markets has agreed to merge with the Price Chopper/Market 32 grocery chain in a deal that will create a supermarket chain with nearly 300 stores that will stretch across upstate New York and into New England.

The terms of the deal, announced Monday, were not disclosed.

The combined chain will be based in Schenectady, outside Albany, while Tops will maintain its main office in Amherst and will manage its local stores from there. Tops will continue to run its local stores under the Tops name, said Kathleen Sautter, a Tops spokeswoman.

By creating a supermarket chain that will have roughly twice as many stores as each of the merging companies, the combined business will have greater scale and will be able to capitalize on potential operating efficiencies.

There also is little overlap in the two companies' market. Tops, for instance, has 44 stores within 25 miles of Buffalo. Price Chopper/Market 32 has none.Tops has 17 stores within 25 miles of Rochester. Price Chopper/Market 32 has none.

In contrast, Price Chopper/Market 32 has many more stores in the Albany and Utica areas than Tops does.

