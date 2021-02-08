Tops Markets to merge with Price Chopper

Tops Markets has agreed to merge with the Price Chopper/Market 32 grocery chain in a deal that will create a supermarket chain with nearly 300 stores that will stretch across upstate New York and into New England.
The terms of the deal, announced Monday, were not disclosed.
Unions representing workers at Tops Markets reacted cautiously to the company's planned merger with Price Chopper, a nonunion chain.
The combined chain will be based in Schenectady, outside Albany, while Tops will maintain its main office in Amherst and will manage its local stores from there. Tops will continue to run its local stores under the Tops name, said Kathleen Sautter, a Tops spokeswoman.
By creating a supermarket chain that will have roughly twice as many stores as each of the merging companies, the combined business will have greater scale and will be able to capitalize on potential operating efficiencies.
There also is little overlap in the two companies' market. Tops, for instance, has 44 stores within 25 miles of Buffalo. Price Chopper/Market 32 has none.Tops has 17 stores within 25 miles of Rochester. Price Chopper/Market 32 has none.
In contrast, Price Chopper/Market 32 has many more stores in the Albany and Utica areas than Tops does.
Scott Grimmett, the president and CEO of Price Chopper/Market 32, will be the CEO of the combined company and will serve on its board of directors. Frank Curci, the Tops chairman and CEO, will be on the board of the combined company and will be a consultant during the transition.
John Persons, Tops' president and chief operating officer, will oversee the Tops business.
“This merger marks a major step forward and collectively elevates our ability to compete on every level,” Grimmett said.
"We have long believed that this merger makes sense, both strategically and based on the similar ways in which we each put customers first, go to market and treat our people," Curci said in a statement.
The combined chain will combine two supermarket companies that are similar in size. Tops has more stores, with 162 locations across New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, while Price Chopper/Market 32 has 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
It comes a little more than two years after Tops emerged from a bankruptcy reorganization that reduced its stifling debt burden but still left the company in a highly leveraged financial position that kept the company under existing management.
The chains said the deal is expected to close "in the coming months" and is subject to regulatory approval.