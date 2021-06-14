Tops Markets hosting virtual hiring event Tuesday

Tops Markets will host a virtual hiring event from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The supermarket chain said it will be hiring "on the spot" for full- and part-time jobs, both in its stores and in its warehouse. Those interested can sign up at topsmarkets.com/careers.
Tops says interested applicants can expect to text chat with a Tops representative for about 10 minutes, and might be invited to video or audio chat.
Matt Glynn
Matt Glynn
Reporter
