Tops Markets hosting virtual hiring event Tuesday
Tops Markets will host a virtual hiring event from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The supermarket chain said it will be hiring "on the spot" for full- and part-time jobs, both in its stores and in its warehouse. Those interested can sign up at topsmarkets.com/careers.

Tops says interested applicants can expect to text chat with a Tops representative for about 10 minutes, and might be invited to video or audio chat. 

Matt Glynn

