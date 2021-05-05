Tops Markets aims to hire more than 100 warehouse workers

Tops Markets is looking to fill more than 100 positions at its Lancaster warehouse.
The supermarket chain will host open interviews from noon to 7 p.m. Monday at the distribution center, 5873 Genesee St., and hire on the spot for a variety of positions.
Tops is hiring for jobs including day shift grocery selectors, evening shift perishable selectors, warehouse sanitation associates, freezer warehouse selectors, CDL Class A drivers, maintenance mechanic, auditor, receiving clerk-grocery, shipping clerk and inventory control clerk. Some of the jobs are eligible for bonuses of $2,000 or $2,500. Wages start at $17 an hour.
For more information or to apply online, visit topsmarkets.com/careers and click on "warehouse and drivers."
Matt Glynn