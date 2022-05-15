Tops employee survives bullet through neck from mass shooter

Zaire Goodman was in the parking lot at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue, doing his job and collecting carts, when a bullet went through his neck and came out his back – amazingly doing little damage internally, said his grandfather Charles Everhart Sr.

Goodman, who will be 21 years old in eight days, was discharged from Erie County Medical Center at 9 p.m. Saturday.

“I thank God that my grandson is still here,” said Everhart, after a Sunday service at True Bethel Baptist Church in Buffalo as the community grieved Saturday's mass shooting.

Tops pledges to reopen Buffalo store where 10 were killed; others offer help to grieving community Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue isn’t going anywhere, store officials said. But, first, Tops is prioritizing getting its employees access to counseling and its customers access to food while the store is closed.

Goodman is the son of Zeneta Everhart, the director of diversity and inclusion in Sen. Tim Kennedy’s office.

Kennedy, too, attended the service Sunday morning. Kennedy, a Buffalo Democrat, said he got a call from Zeneta Everhart on Saturday night, alerting him that her son was one of those shot.

“God spared Zaire yesterday,” Kennedy said. “Divine protection is what his mother called it – divine protection. A bullet that went right through his neck, a bullet that was meant to cause the most possible damage if it hit anything and it went right through him. Divine protection.”

That’s why Charles Everhart Sr. was in church Sunday, singing with his community – very different than his range of emotions Saturday.

Everhart said the day went from “zero to 60.” He was enjoying the sunshine and on his way to a graduation ceremony when he heard about the shooting. He immediately called his daughter, Zeneta, because he knew his grandson worked at the store. Everhart himself had just shopped at the store on Friday.

When he heard his grandson was shot, Everhart went to ECMC, where Goodman was released from hours later.

“He’s doing well,” said Everhart, noting his grandson has autism and is processing what happened. "He’s a good kid."

The most important thing: Goodman was home.

“He had a smile on his face last night,” Everhart said.

