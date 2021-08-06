Tops among stores requiring masks for employees

Tops Markets employees are now required to wear masks while working in the chain's stores. But Tops customers will not be required to do so.
The revised policy, which took effect Friday, applies to Tops employees regardless of their vaccination status, said Kathleen Sautter, a company spokeswoman.
Customers who are fully vaccinated "will have the option to wear a face covering," she said.
Unvaccinated customers must wear a face covering while in Tops stores, including those 2 or older who are able to medically tolerate a face covering.
Sautter noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is "again recommending wearing face coverings in public settings, including grocery stores, to help curb the spread of the virus."
A statement on Tops' website said: "We will continue to monitor any new guidance set forth by the CDC as well as any local or state governing office that would mandate that masks are required indoors and adjust accordingly."
Health officials and some employers are revising their mask policies, amid a rise in Covid-19 cases attributed to the Delta variant.
The CDC recently added a recommendation that fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public in indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. That was a reversal of guidance the federal agency had issued in May.
Meanwhile, Wegmans has urged its customers to again mask up when visiting its stores, but is not requiring them to do so. The Rochester-based chain issued its revised guidance earlier this week.
"After reviewing the updated guidance from the CDC and state and local health departments, we strongly encourage customers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while shopping with us," Wegmans said in a statement.
Wegmans employees are required to wear masks while in its stores, the company said.
Similarly, Target is requiring face coverings for employees in its stores, while "strongly" recommending customers wear face coverings in its stores in areas with substantial or high risk of transmission.
Erie County recently announced that anyone who enters a county building or facility must wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status. "(The Erie County Health Department) and the CDC each highly recommend all owners of private establishments open to the public require mask wearing for all employees, guests, and patrons," the Health Department said.
Matt Glynn