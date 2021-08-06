Tops among stores requiring masks for employees

Tops Markets employees are now required to wear masks while working in the chain's stores. But Tops customers will not be required to do so.

The revised policy, which took effect Friday, applies to Tops employees regardless of their vaccination status, said Kathleen Sautter, a company spokeswoman.

Customers who are fully vaccinated "will have the option to wear a face covering," she said.

Unvaccinated customers must wear a face covering while in Tops stores, including those 2 or older who are able to medically tolerate a face covering.

Sautter noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is "again recommending wearing face coverings in public settings, including grocery stores, to help curb the spread of the virus."

A statement on Tops' website said: "We will continue to monitor any new guidance set forth by the CDC as well as any local or state governing office that would mandate that masks are required indoors and adjust accordingly."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Health officials and some employers are revising their mask policies, amid a rise in Covid-19 cases attributed to the Delta variant.