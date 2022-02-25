Top VA official visits Pembroke cemetery, promises quick safety study

That might seem like a touchy subject at the Pembroke cemetery. Metcalfe's boss in D.C. reprimanded him and barred him from talking about highway safety improvements in the summer of 2020, shortly after Rizzo's supervisor removed him from the cemetery project entirely. Both Metcalfe and Rizzo have filed retaliation complaints.

Asked if he detected morale issues among staff in Pembroke, Quinn said: "Listen, I'm thanking them for the job they're doing for veterans ... I thanked Jim for the work he had done. I have got a coin of excellence that I provide and so I provided some of those to include Jim."

Quinn's visit was unannounced, thereby prompting a complaint from Rep. Chris Jacobs, the Orchard Park Republican whose district includes the cemetery.

“While I am appreciative the VA has recognized the seriousness of this issue and has sent top officials to observe the situation directly, their failure to coordinate with local officials prior to this visit makes developing a cohesive solution to this problem difficult," he said. "More transparency and cooperation is needed to ensure the safety of veterans and families visiting the cemetery.”

Told of Jacobs' complaint, Quinn said: "We'll reach out to the congressman and apologize for not coordinating the visit, but ultimately the objective was to shake the hands, tell them the good job that they're doing and get my feet on the ground to look at that cemetery myself."

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.