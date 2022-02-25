Top VA official visits Pembroke cemetery, promises quick safety study

WASHINGTON – The top federal official overseeing veterans cemeteries paid a surprise visit Thursday to the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke – and said in an interview afterwards that the agency and the state Department of Transportation will work quickly to study a nearby intersection where two veterans died last year after leaving a memorial service.
"We won't look to take very long on it," said Matthew T. Quinn, undersecretary for memorial affairs at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Quinn said he never raised the safety issue in his meeting with James R. Metcalfe II, the cemetery director who, along with planner Peter C. Rizzo, raised safety concerns about the intersection 18 months before two Lockport veterans, Christopher Rowell and Arnold Herdendorf, were killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer last September.
But Quinn made clear he was aware of the safety concerns.
"We'll continue to work with New York State Department of Transportation on any safety concerns that they (veterans) express," Quinn said. "It's tragic what happened with two veterans leaving the cemetery, and so that's going to have to be a coordinated effort with Department of Transportation on how can we improve the roads in that area and even the signage."
Metcalfe and Rizzo raised concerns nearly two years ago about the intersection of Route 77 and Indian Falls Road, about 600 feet from the cemetery entrance. They noted that traffic on Route 77 often travels at 55 mph or higher, and that it can be difficult for drivers leaving the cemetery to see oncoming traffic on Route 77, especially since the installation of a right turn lane on that highway that serves cemetery visitors turning onto Indian Falls Road.
The commitment to a new safety investigation came amid a growing sense of rage over a Buffalo News story detailing how federal bureaucrats quashed an effort to improve the intersection of Route 77 and Indian Falls Road
At the time, state DOT officials suggested a roundabout at the intersection, but because traffic volumes didn't make the roundabout a must-do, said the VA must pay the $2.5 million cost.
Asked about the availability of funding for a roundabout, Quinn said: "We would look internally, just as we do all the time, for any projects that may be under budget, where we have current funds, and in the worst case we'll go back to Congress for it."
Quinn stressed that his visit to the Pembroke cemetery wasn't about safety concerns, which is why he didn't raise them in his meeting with Metcalfe.
Instead, he said he's visiting veterans cemeteries nationwide to check on their progress.
"My focus today really was on the staff: how they're doing," he said. "Are they happy being VA employees? How's the community supporting them?"
That might seem like a touchy subject at the Pembroke cemetery. Metcalfe's boss in D.C. reprimanded him and barred him from talking about highway safety improvements in the summer of 2020, shortly after Rizzo's supervisor removed him from the cemetery project entirely. Both Metcalfe and Rizzo have filed retaliation complaints.
Asked if he detected morale issues among staff in Pembroke, Quinn said: "Listen, I'm thanking them for the job they're doing for veterans ... I thanked Jim for the work he had done. I have got a coin of excellence that I provide and so I provided some of those to include Jim."
Quinn's visit was unannounced, thereby prompting a complaint from Rep. Chris Jacobs, the Orchard Park Republican whose district includes the cemetery.
“While I am appreciative the VA has recognized the seriousness of this issue and has sent top officials to observe the situation directly, their failure to coordinate with local officials prior to this visit makes developing a cohesive solution to this problem difficult," he said. "More transparency and cooperation is needed to ensure the safety of veterans and families visiting the cemetery.”
Told of Jacobs' complaint, Quinn said: "We'll reach out to the congressman and apologize for not coordinating the visit, but ultimately the objective was to shake the hands, tell them the good job that they're doing and get my feet on the ground to look at that cemetery myself."