Top sergeant, civilian hero recognized at Niagara Falls air base

When Senior Master Sgt. Jose R. Pagan Jr. learned of an impending missile attack on a base in Iraq, he took action that might have saved the lives of almost 300 Air Force personnel.
When Randy Wilson, an Air Force retiree and civilian employee, saw three tractor-trailers crash on the Ohio Turnpike, he ran from his car and pulled one of the truck drivers from his burning vehicle.
This week, both members of the 914th Air Refueling Wing at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station received Air Force awards for their exploits.
By Alissa J. Rubin, Farnaz Fassihi, Eric Schmitt and Vivian Yee BAGHDAD – Iran attacked two American bases in Iraq with a barrage of missiles early Wednesday, Iranian official news media and U.S. officials said, the start of what Tehran had promised would be retaliation for the killing of a top Iranian commander. “The fierce revenge by the Revolutionary
Pagan, 51, who is also the principal of Erie II Board of Cooperative Educational Services in Fredonia, was named the Air Force First Sergeant of the Year for his work while deployed to Iraq from September 2019 to June 2020. Wilson, 56, of Getzville, the civilian chief of plans and programs at the Niagara Falls base, was awarded the Air Force Civilian Award for Valor.
"Taking care of people, that's my job," said Pagan, who won the award for the entire Air Force, active duty as well as reserves.
In January 2020, Pagan was stationed at Al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq when intelligence was received about a missile attack. At the time, news reports said the attack was made by Iranian forces in revenge for a U.S. drone attack that killed Iran's top general.
"I was the only first sergeant in that area of Iraq at the time," Pagan said. At a meeting with top commanders, Pagan spoke up despite his relatively low rank.
"My job as a first sergeant was to network and know people," Pagan said. "Because of what I knew and who I knew in Iraq, I had a little more information than some of the folks there."
Pagan urged an immediate evacuation.
"As a principal, we do fire drills at my school. If it's not a real situation, we could consider this a drill and just learn from it in case we ever do have to leave the base. We left without knowing what was going to happen, and sure enough, it did happen," Pagan said.
They flew to what Pagan called "an undisclosed location" before the missiles hit.
The next day, Pagan and about a dozen others returned to the base to check out the damage before flying back to the other site. The following day, he and the small group went back to Al-Asad to begin cleaning up the base. The other personnel returned two weeks later.
"Sgt. Pagan, as a deployed first sergeant, did exactly what we trained him to do. He did exactly what I, as his commander back home, hoped he would do in a crisis," said Col. Carl Magnusson, commander of the 914th. "He took charge within his sphere and he did the right thing."
Pagan received a Bronze Star for his work on the evacuation, but that wasn't the only reason he was named First Sergeant of the Year. He also used his bureaucratic skills to clear up delayed salary payments to the personnel at Al-Asad.
Support Local Journalism
"We had folks from all over, different bases throughout the United States," Pagan said. "You have reservists, you have National Guard people, you have active duty people, and sometimes the pay just gets messed up during the process. It's a matter of communicating and pushing your way, I guess, to make things happen, so our folks can get paid. They need money to pay their bills and send money home to their families."
Saved trucker's life
Wilson, a retired Air Force master sergeant, is in charge of police service, security and the anti-terrorism program at the Niagara Falls base.
On Aug. 20, 2018, while driving on the Ohio Turnpike near Sandusky, he saw three tractor-trailers collide.
One struck another that was parked on the side of the road, and a third semi, which had been following the second one, plowed into the wreck.
"That one came to rest on its side, on fire," Wilson said. "It all happened in an instant. I was getting ready to actually pass the semis and before I knew it, I was in it, debris and everything else."
He stopped his vehicle. As his wife started reciting the rosary, Wilson ran toward the wreck.
The driver of the parked tractor-trailer gave Wilson a thumbs-up to indicate he was unhurt, and the driver who caused the crash also said he didn't need help. That wasn't the case for the third driver, who was trapped in his cab.
"It was on fire. I was just asking God, 'Give me one more minute, give me one more minute,'" Wilson recalled. "When I pulled him out, due to the fire and the heat, it exploded."
Wilson wondered why the man wasn't leaving the cab on his own.
"He was almost tethered between his seat belt and his (pants) belt. Once I got it unhooked, I got him by his armpits and dragged him out," Wilson said. "There was also a nurse that came up. She helped me get him across the highway in a safe place."
The rescued man had back and neck injuries and a cut on his head, Wilson said.
"Very proud of Randy," Magnusson said. "He performed above and beyond what we could have expected and upheld the highest qualities of the U.S. Air Force. He also upheld the highest qualities of Western New York. Nothing proves that more clearly in my mind than, he wasn't going to bring it up. Somebody asked how his weekend went and he told the story. We in the organization were like, 'Holy cow! That's amazing'."
"I just was in the right place, right time, I guess," Wilson said. "I didn't do anything anyone else on this base wouldn't do."
Maybe so, but Barbara Barrett, the secretary of the Air Force under President Donald Trump, approved the Air Force Civilian Award for Valor for Wilson.
Why was there such a delay in presenting it?
"I could blame Covid, but I won't," Magnusson said. "The bottom line is, the Civilian Award for Valor is not given very often, and I don't think we have ever presented it, so we had to teach ourselves how to do it, and we had to make sure the documentation and the justification was sufficient to get approved by Secretary Barrett."