Top sergeant, civilian hero recognized at Niagara Falls air base

"My job as a first sergeant was to network and know people," Pagan said. "Because of what I knew and who I knew in Iraq, I had a little more information than some of the folks there."

Pagan urged an immediate evacuation.

"As a principal, we do fire drills at my school. If it's not a real situation, we could consider this a drill and just learn from it in case we ever do have to leave the base. We left without knowing what was going to happen, and sure enough, it did happen," Pagan said.

They flew to what Pagan called "an undisclosed location" before the missiles hit.

The next day, Pagan and about a dozen others returned to the base to check out the damage before flying back to the other site. The following day, he and the small group went back to Al-Asad to begin cleaning up the base. The other personnel returned two weeks later.

"Sgt. Pagan, as a deployed first sergeant, did exactly what we trained him to do. He did exactly what I, as his commander back home, hoped he would do in a crisis," said Col. Carl Magnusson, commander of the 914th. "He took charge within his sphere and he did the right thing."