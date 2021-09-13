Top NYC progressives plan fundraiser for India Walton

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams will host a Sept. 24 fundraiser in Brooklyn for mayoral candidate India B. Walton in another indication that the Buffalo election is drawing attention from some of the state's top progressive Democrats.

In an invitation to potential supporters, Williams – the second ranking official in New York City government considered by many political observers to be a potential statewide candidate – seeks donors for the event slated to take place at the Brooklyn home of Dorothy Siegel, a founding member of the left leaning Working Families Party. Williams, who appeared with Walton in Buffalo in one of her first public events following her June 22 victory of over incumbent Mayor Byron W. Brown, calls the Buffalo mayoral contest in his invitation the "most important (election) in New York State this November."

"Republicans and their rich patrons are incensed by India’s program of pro-worker, pro-tenant and unapologetically progressive policies so they have organized support for Brown’s write-in (or, if successful in the courts), independent ballot line campaign in the general election," Williams said. "Predictably, rather than support their own nominee chosen by Democratic voters, party leaders, protecting the status quo, have failed to support India and instead have been indirectly supporting the Republican backed Brown."