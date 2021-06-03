Top House Republican calls on U.S. to open border unilaterally

Border shutdown to be extended again, but with hope of reopening soon "We know that before we get back to normal, cases need to be under control and over 75% of people need to be vaccinated for us to start loosening things in Canada," Trudeau said.

The land border between the U.S. and Canada was closed to nonessential travel on March 21, 2020, in an attempt to limit spread of the novel coronavirus. The shutdown has been extended monthly since then, prompting a growing outcry from people who have loved ones on the other side of the border, as well as from property owners barred from visiting their second homes.

Stefanik addressed those issues in her letter to Mayorkas, saying the U.S. should be more welcoming to Canadians, even if Canada continues to refuse entry to most Americans.

"If a bilateral reopening plan cannot be established and publicly announced before the current restrictions expire on June 21, 2021, I urge you to unilaterally begin easing the restrictions for nonessential travel into the U.S. across the northern border," Stefanik wrote. "Immediate actions should include expanding the list of exempted travelers to include family members and extended family members; Canadians with property, boats, or leased campsites in the U.S.; and business representatives with business dealings in the U.S., while beginning a phased reopening to the broader public."

