Top chiefs in Erie County Sheriff's Office to get raises in lieu of unlimited overtime

When Erie County Sheriff John Garcia first learned that his chiefs and other top administrators would be considered salaried and denied overtime next year, he complained that no one with the county had consulted with him.

But now, the Sheriff's Office and administration have reached a deal that would result in base salary pay hikes for roughly a dozen of the sheriff's top administrators and convert them from hourly wage workers to salaried employees.

"With this agreement, we no longer have to worry about overtime, and we can move forward," Garcia said. "The costs from year to year are known."

Not all overtime would be eliminated. Overtime related to Buffalo Bills stadium security would continue to be paid to all Sheriff's Office appointees and other deputies. But those stadium overtime payments are reimbursed by the the team ownership and aren't a burden on taxpayers, he said.

Under the new deal that likely will be attached to the proposed 2023 budget as an amendment, members of Garcia's command staff would receive a bump of one or two job grades and award them base salary pay increases ranging from about $5,000 to $10,000 more a year, Personnel Commissioner Brian Bray said at budget hearings before the Erie County Legislature this week.

"The Sheriff’s Office made a very compelling case that a lot of their positions are fundamentally different than other positions that are related to a salary pay scale instead of an hourly pay scale," Bray said. "So to compensate for that loss of income, we have decided to upgrade a couple of the positions that had been requested because they truly have 24/7 obligations to the job."

While most chiefs would receive a one-step increase in job group classification, a few higher-level policing-related job titles would receive a two-step increase. Those would include the undersheriff, the chief of police services and the jails superintendent, Garcia said.

Other jobs that would see either a one- or two-step increase in job group classification include the chiefs for administration, the civil unit, Holding Center, Correctional Facility, community re-integration and professional standards. Two deputy jail superintendents and the deputy superintendent of correctional health would also be affected, Garcia said.

Garcia said he expects the change to result in a "significant" savings. Historically, Sheriff's Office staff have been the highest recipients of overtime pay.

Overtime for unionized employees would be unaffected.

When County Executive Mark Poloncarz first released his budget, he argued that top Sheriff's Office appointees weren't more deserving of overtime than anyone else in the administration. Garcia criticized Poloncarz's position, saying policing jobs weren't the same as other county jobs.

The push to make all top non-union administrators salaried employees instead of hourly wage workers came after political appointees, who were often described as "salaried" and traditionally received compensatory time off instead of cash overtime, began drawing thousands of dollars in overtime pay because they were technically considered hourly wage workers.

Community members expressed outrage that more than $1 million in overtime payments were going to department heads and other top "managerial confidential" employees who are politically appointed.

To correct what was later described as a "policy error," Poloncarz's proposed 2023 budget includes a reclassification of 93 top managerial-confidential positions, moving department heads, deputies and other top, nonunion supervisors to the same pay scale as the white-collar Civil Service Employees Association pay scale. For most county employees, that would amount to a raise of 2% or 3% for next year.

But Bray said this week that the CSEA pay scale wouldn't work for appointees in the Sheriff's Office because comparable job classifications on the CSEA scale are below what Sheriff's Office appointees currently earn.

Garcia said he recognizes the need to make a change in the overtime structure for his chiefs and top deputies. With the change, top administrators would no longer earn unlimited amounts of taxpayer-funded overtime but instead allow the Sheriff's Office to project fixed costs for those positions.

He also said he expects all his top administrators to still be involved in stadium security and receive stadium overtime going forward. Chiefs have earned more than $10,000 or $20,000 a year in stadium-related overtime. Pegula Sports & Entertainment has been happy with the role the Sheriff's Office has played in keeping Bills games safe, he said.

In related budget news, Garcia said he was also negotiating with PSE to increase the level of reimbursement for security at Sabres games and other events held at the KeyBank Center arena.

He also intends to privatize the kitchen and meal preparation functions in the two county jails next year and hopes to eventually realize savings of $2 million a year, he said. CSEA employees who work in the kitchens would all keep their county jobs and be added to the jail maintenance staff, which currently has vacancies, or the employees could transfer into jobs with the private kitchen service.

Any monetary savings will be redirected toward improved jail staffing to cut down on forced overtime, he said.

"The emphasis is on getting our staffing levels right."