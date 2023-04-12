A Town of Tonawanda employee who was operating a town street sweeper when it tipped over on the I-290 expressway was charged with driving while intoxicated and fired following the crash late last week, authorities said today.

Town police say Roger D. Murphy, who worked in the Highway Department and once ran for highway superintendent, was at the wheel of a 2020 Freightliner sweeper truck about 10:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound 290, near the Colvin Avenue exit, when the accident took place.

Body camera footage provided Wednesday in response to a Freedom of Information Law request shows the street sweeper tipped over on the driver's side, with a fire engine and a contractor's truck parked behind it.

Responding officers initially worried that the liquid leaking from the vehicle could be hazardous. Brighton volunteer firefighters later determined it was water, according to a police report also provided Wednesday.

Murphy told the first officer at the scene that he lost control of the street sweeper after another driver cut him off, the report stated. At least one witness shared video of the incident with investigators, police said.

John's Towing was called to tow away the vehicle from the scene.

In addition to DWI, Murphy, 53, is charged with unsafe passing, a traffic violation, along with criminal possession of a controlled substance and having a controlled substance that isn't in its original container.

Police say a search of the truck's cab found a pill that was determined to be morphine sulfate, a Schedule II controlled substance.

Murphy was terminated from his job on Tuesday, according to the town.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.