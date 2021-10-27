Tonawanda Town Board candidate Gina Santa Maria reveals cancer diagnosis, treatment

Gina Santa Maria, a Democratic Tonawanda Town Board candidate, recently began daily radiation treatment at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center after she was diagnosed several months ago with breast cancer.
She revealed her diagnosis on Facebook to explain why her daughter, Alexis, delivered prepared remarks for her at a Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Chamber of Commerce candidates' forum held Tuesday night at the American Legion Milton J. Brounshidle Post No. 205.
She said her doctor had advised her to stay away from large crowds over the next few weeks as she undergoes treatment that will weaken her immune system.
While she wanted to participate, she wrote, "I am following my doctor's recommendation and I am making my health and well-being a priority."
She told The Buffalo News she had surgery in early September. She said on Facebook she's still engaged in her cancer fight but "the prognosis is good." The district clerk and assistant to the superintendent for the Ken-Ton School District, Santa Maria, 56, is one of six candidates seeking three Town Board seats.
Stephen T. Watson
News Staff Reporter
I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com
