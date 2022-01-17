 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tonawanda tops snowfall totals with 21 inches of snow; airport sets daily record
0 comments
top story

Tonawanda tops snowfall totals with 21 inches of snow; airport sets daily record

Support this work for $1 a month
Snow Storm (copy)

A person clears the snow from a driveway in Orchard Park Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. 

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Niagara County and the Northtowns appear to have been hit hardest by the storm.

Here are the latest snowfall totals, measuring accumulation since the storm began Sunday night, via the National Weather Service:

• 21 inches – Tonawanda (9 a.m.)

• 21 – Rapids (9:30 a.m.)

• 20.4 – Kenmore (4.:45 p.m.)

• 20 – Clarence (2:18 p.m.)

• 20 – Lewiston (10 a.m.)

• 20 – Lockport (4:30 p.m.)

• 20 – Niagara Falls (11:15 a.m.)

• 20 – Alden (11 a.m.)

• 19 – Wilson, Cambria (10:30 a.m./9:45 a.m.)

• 18.5 – Buffalo Niagara International Airport (5 p.m.)

• 18.2 – Medina (11 a.m.)

• 18 – Attica (9 a.m.)

• 18 – Lancaster (1 p.m.)

• 17.8 – North Tonawanda (1:20 p.m.)

• 17.5 – Williamsville (1 p.m.)

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

• 17.5 – Amherst (3:30 p.m.)

• 17.5 – Tonawanda (7:45 a.m.)

• 17.3 – Northwest Buffalo (10:45 a.m.)

• 17 – Snyder (11:30 a.m.)

• 17 – Grand Island (11:15 a.m.)

• 17 – Barker (8 a.m.)

• 17 – Batavia (2 p.m.)

• 17 – Alden (3:30 p.m.)

• 16.2 – Hamburg (2 p.m.)

• 16 – Le Roy (12:09 p.m.)

• 16 – Stafford (9 a.m.)

• 16 – East Amherst (9:15 a.m.)

• 15.6 – Sanborn (7 a.m.)

• 15.5 – Silver Creek (2:45 p.m.)

• 15 – Orchard Park (10:43 a.m.)

The snow that fell Monday set a daily record at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, according to the weather service. The 18.5 inches that came down on Martin Luther King Jr. Day more than doubled the previous record of 8.3 inches that fell on this date in 1958.

More of the latest figures from the National Weather Service.

Full list from National Weather Service.

What to expect in the next 36 hours

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fake COVID-19 Testing Sites Are Popping Up Amid Omicron Surge

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News