Tonawanda tops snowfall totals with 21 inches of snow; airport sets daily record

Niagara County and the Northtowns appear to have been hit hardest by the storm.
Here are the latest snowfall totals, measuring accumulation since the storm began Sunday night, via the National Weather Service:
• 21 inches – Tonawanda (9 a.m.)
• 21 – Rapids (9:30 a.m.)
• 20.4 – Kenmore (4.:45 p.m.)
• 20 – Clarence (2:18 p.m.)
• 20 – Lewiston (10 a.m.)
• 20 – Lockport (4:30 p.m.)
• 20 – Niagara Falls (11:15 a.m.)
• 20 – Alden (11 a.m.)
• 19 – Wilson, Cambria (10:30 a.m./9:45 a.m.)
• 18.5 – Buffalo Niagara International Airport (5 p.m.)
• 18.2 – Medina (11 a.m.)
• 18 – Attica (9 a.m.)
• 18 – Lancaster (1 p.m.)
• 17.8 – North Tonawanda (1:20 p.m.)
• 17.5 – Williamsville (1 p.m.)
• 17.5 – Amherst (3:30 p.m.)
• 17.5 – Tonawanda (7:45 a.m.)
• 17.3 – Northwest Buffalo (10:45 a.m.)
• 17 – Snyder (11:30 a.m.)
• 17 – Grand Island (11:15 a.m.)
• 17 – Barker (8 a.m.)
• 17 – Batavia (2 p.m.)
• 17 – Alden (3:30 p.m.)
• 16.2 – Hamburg (2 p.m.)
• 16 – Le Roy (12:09 p.m.)
• 16 – Stafford (9 a.m.)
• 16 – East Amherst (9:15 a.m.)
• 15.6 – Sanborn (7 a.m.)
• 15.5 – Silver Creek (2:45 p.m.)
• 15 – Orchard Park (10:43 a.m.)
The snow that fell Monday set a daily record at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, according to the weather service. The 18.5 inches that came down on Martin Luther King Jr. Day more than doubled the previous record of 8.3 inches that fell on this date in 1958.
