STAMP Sewer Works, a corporation created under Genesee County, wants three temporary easements on private properties to install a wastewater pipeline for a long-awaited industrial park.

But that request is being fiercely contested by a broad coalition of Orleans County officials, Tonawanda Seneca Nation members, environmentalists, business owners and landowners. During a public comment session held Thursday, 24 attendees argued that the pipeline would harm nearby wildlife refuges, endanger the health and well-being of the nearby Tonawanda Seneca Nation, and break the law.

The pipeline is crucial to the construction of STAMP – Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park – a sprawling, 1,250-acre industrial park in northwestern Genesee County. Since its inception in 2010, the park has recruited two tenants: Power Plug, a hydrogen cell manufacturer, and Edwards, a British vacuum pump manufacturer.

Capable of carrying 6 million gallons of water per day, the proposed plastic pipeline would stretch 9 miles, cross through the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge and deposit wastewater in Oak Orchard Creek. Sewer Works needs the temporary easements – one in Genesee County and two in Orleans – to legally cross three plots of privately owned land to install the pipeline.

Environmental activists, who have long opposed STAMP, said the project would overflow Oak Orchard Creek with wastewater at minimum and, if disaster struck, flood the creek and wildlife refuges with untreated wastewater.

“There is no way to tell how harshly these things will affect the animals, the plants or the water in the long term,” said Grandell Logan, activist and member of the Towanda Seneca Nation. “We’re told that this forced main is safe, but anything made by man will break. This would have a negative impact on the wetlands, the watershed, and even if the pipe works as planned, it will be putting effluent water into Oak Orchard Creek, further degrading an already impaired water body.”

Citizens of the Tonawanda Seneca Nation have led the charge against STAMP, saying that the project would interfere with the “unique” biodiversity found in the “Big Woods,” where many reservation residents hunt and gather medicinal plants.

But they’re not just worried about the forest – they’re also concerned for their own health. Algae blooms, accidental sewage overflows, unregulated forever chemicals and permitted but high concentrations of chlorine and fecal matter could harm the health of Tonawanda Seneca Reservation residents, said Kirk Scirto, the Nation’s family physician.

“I’d be quite concerned about seeing a great deal of more cases of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, rashes,” Scirto said. “They’ve expressed their opposition very clearly, and they should be respected as a sovereign nation.”

The pipeline would deposit wastewater in Orleans County, which drew the ire of county officials there. While they don’t oppose STAMP in its entirety, Orleans County officials at the meeting objected to the pipeline and their county’s lack of input in the process.

“It would be inconsistent with our mission to support a project that threatens to compromise our local infrastructure capabilities and is projected to erode the county’s recreational waterways,” said Michael Dovell, CEO of Orleans County’s Industrial Development Agency.

Orleans County isn’t the project’s only legal obstacle. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which had previously allowed construction of the pipeline, suspended one of STAMP’s permits until the group conducts a supplementary environmental review.

“The aim is to have more endurance, more stamina, to outlast the process, to outlast them in this process,” Logan said. “They’ve been working at constructing Plug Power, for instance, for ages now, and they’re still not up and running. So, the hope is that that will frustrate their stakeholders.”

STAMP Sewer Works is accepting written comments from the public until 5 p.m. Tuesday. A decision is expected shortly thereafter.