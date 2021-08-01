Tonawanda seeks to curb public drunkenness, unwelcome panhandling

A panhandler follows customers from the supermarket to their cars while badgering them for money.
Drunk people linger near a public bathroom and rest area along the downtown waterfront, where they throw up and urinate on themselves in public.
Those are some of the issues that people who live and work in the City of Tonawanda have complained about to city officials.
In response, the Tonawanda Common Council at its last meeting passed two resolutions intended to curb this unwelcome behavior.
The new rules are meant to make it easier for city police to crack down on aggressive panhandling – particularly at the Tops Markets and its neighboring plaza – and public displays of drunkenness at Tonawanda's Intermodal Hub. The two resolutions passed with little discussion at the July 20 Common Council meeting.
The first highlighted "a substantial risk to public health and safety" caused by people gathering in and around the hub "and drinking to excess to the point where they are vomiting and inappropriately urinating all over the area," according to the language in the resolution.
The hub is a rest stop constructed along Young Street near where Ellicott Creek meets Tonawanda Creek, meant to serve bicyclists and others using recreational trails and nearby Gateway Harbor Park. Including the cost of site work and some aesthetic elements, the hub cost $1.4 million to build, prompting critics to deride it as the "million-dollar bathroom."
"The city has worked very hard to make improvements to the area that are in the best interest of the city," Council President Jenna Koch said in an email.
Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis, who strongly supported constructing the hub, said it wasn't long after it opened that it became a haven for people to hang out and get drunk.
"It's just individuals showing up and drinking themselves to oblivion down at the hub," he said.
This isn't an issue at the city's popular Niawanda Park, or nearby Veterans Memorial Park, the mayor said, so he's not sure why the problem centers on the area around the hub.
Most who hang out there don't bother anyone at all, Davis said.
"It's just a handful of them that are causing trouble," he said.
He said complaints come in at all hours of the day, including when the parking lot next to the hub fills with patrons attending the city's Food Truck Thursday events each week during the summer.
It was hard for police to apply a criminal charge to the misconduct near the hub, Davis said, because the city doesn't have an open-container law.
Under the new city ordinance, people are prohibited from possessing an alcoholic beverage at the hub or the neighboring canal-side plaza unless part of an authorized special event. People who break the law are subject to a $250 fine or up to 15 days in jail.
"These steps taken are in the best interest of the community and will allow the police to issue citations to violators," Koch said.
The new panhandling law is a response to the city's experience with one person in particular, City Attorney S. Michael Rua said, a man who earlier this summer was accused of following Tops customers to their vehicles while hounding them for cash or change.
Federal courts have ruled people have a First Amendment right to request money. That's why city police charged the man with trespassing on Tops' property. When he was was taken into custody, he had $300 on him and he bragged about how much money he can make panhandling around metro Buffalo, Rua said.
"He's a well-known panhandler," Rua said, noting that the man has had hundreds of contacts with local police agencies.
Unfortunately, by the time of his court appearance, the Tops manager who signed the complaint lost his job, leaving the city without a witness to the trespass allegation, Rua said. He received a conditional discharge.
But Rua was frustrated enough to explore a law banning "aggressive" panhandling, as other local governments have done, and he based Tonawanda's new law on one approved by Buffalo.
The resolution passed by the Common Council states that the new city law is necessary because aggressive panhandling can impede traffic and hurt city businesses and tourism. Now, panhandlers can't get too close to anyone, can't act or speak in an intimidating manner and can't approach anyone near an ATM, at a bus stop or in a parking lot. Violators face similar penalties as under the public drinking law.
"We needed to give our citizens some protection," Rua said.
In interviews last week, workers at businesses along Main and Broad streets, near the hub, offered mixed views on whether the city has big quality-of-life troubles.
Some, such as Donohue Law Firm employee Sue Jeffers, who regularly takes walks along the water, said they hadn't seen any drunken misbehavior in public, nor had anyone approached them for money in a concerning way.
"I've certainly heard sirens, but there haven't been issues here," said Marcy Zastrow, owner of Project Vegan 716, which sells food and gift items and hosts events.
But several have noticed more problems in recent months.
"It's just an ongoing thing," Sue Podosek, manager of Tonawanda Wine and Liquor, said of people who come into the store so visibly intoxicated she won't sell to them. "They're not mean or anything. But they do get in people's faces."
Tim Koury, a master barber at the Atomic Barbershop and Salon, said he regularly sees people drinking to excess in public, lingering around the hub and begging for change, though not to the point it is a serious concern.
"It just seems a lot more than normal," Koury said.
Marsha Brosius, who works in an insurance office, has seen it all from her desk overlooking Main Street, though she's never felt threatened. She recalled one man from last summer who, after stripping off his clothes, began to dance naked in the middle of the street.