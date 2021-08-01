Tonawanda seeks to curb public drunkenness, unwelcome panhandling

"These steps taken are in the best interest of the community and will allow the police to issue citations to violators," Koch said.

The new panhandling law is a response to the city's experience with one person in particular, City Attorney S. Michael Rua said, a man who earlier this summer was accused of following Tops customers to their vehicles while hounding them for cash or change.

Federal courts have ruled people have a First Amendment right to request money. That's why city police charged the man with trespassing on Tops' property. When he was was taken into custody, he had $300 on him and he bragged about how much money he can make panhandling around metro Buffalo, Rua said.

"He's a well-known panhandler," Rua said, noting that the man has had hundreds of contacts with local police agencies.

Unfortunately, by the time of his court appearance, the Tops manager who signed the complaint lost his job, leaving the city without a witness to the trespass allegation, Rua said. He received a conditional discharge.

But Rua was frustrated enough to explore a law banning "aggressive" panhandling, as other local governments have done, and he based Tonawanda's new law on one approved by Buffalo.