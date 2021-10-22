Tonawanda salaried workers to mark KIng Day, Juneteenth as holidays

Town of Tonawanda salaried workers will mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth as official holidays under the provisions of a new contract awaiting final approval by the Town Board.
Union members in turn agreed to give up their birthday as a holiday.
The deal brings to an end years of at-times acrimonious bargaining between town officials and members of Tonawanda's Salaried Workers Association, whose previous contract expired in 2011.
The Town of Tonawanda had come under scrutiny as one of a shrinking number of local governments that didn't offer Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an official holiday for all of its employees.
Supervisor Joseph Emminger had said he wanted to fully recognize the King holiday, but couldn't strike a deal with union members. But he made the holiday a point of emphasis when talking to his legal team before they presented the town's final offer to the union recently.
"I told them that if they don't agree to that, the whole deal is off," Emminger said. "They had to do that. It was that big a deal."
Leaders of the Salaried Workers Association said they welcomed the King holiday but needed to settle it through collective bargaining.
"We were always in favor of that holiday," said L. Edward Allen III, the association president and an operator at the town's wastewater treatment plant. "That was an important issue, so I'm glad that's done."
Town of Tonawanda salaried workers already received 12 paid holidays, including their birthday and a floating holiday, along with two half-day holidays. Emminger said town officials didn't want to give those workers another paid day off without getting something in return.
However, when the federal government recognized Juneteenth as a national holiday, Emminger said, town officials decided to offer the salaried workers both MLK Day and Juneteenth as holidays if union members gave back another day in exchange. The union chose to give up the birthday holiday.
The town still must reach an agreement with the union representing its hourly workers on MLK Day and Juneteenth, Emminger said.
"I don't know if it's going to be done by January," he said.
Tonawanda's police union agreed in 2011 to trade their birthday for the King holiday, but its members don't have Juneteenth as a holiday yet.
For the town's 140 or so salaried workers, the deal on the holidays is one piece of a hard-fought, tentative contract with the town 10 years in the making.
Emminger said negotiations dragged on as the parties wrangled over health insurance costs and back pay. Allen said a dispute over health benefits for retired workers, a question settled by an arbitrator, also delayed a final resolution.
"Both sides got a little stubborn, including myself," Emminger said. "I'm going to accept some of the responsibility. I think they need to accept some of the responsibility as well."
Talks deteriorated to the point that the union in 2019 took the unusual step of endorsing two Republican challengers in that year's election for a pair of seats on the all-Democratic Town Board. Allen at the time cited "failed negotiations" and said new voices were needed in town government.
The unresolved contract had the potential to again become an election-year issue in 2021.
"If you had asked me three months ago what the major issues for the town were, I definitely would have said the salaried worker contract," Councilwoman Jill O'Malley said. "But we have been working on that and we have a tentative agreement."
A Republican candidate for Town Board said union members should have waited to see how this year's election went.
"I wish they would have held off, because they would have gotten a better deal from me," Stephen R. Brown said.
The tentative deal calls for a retroactive raise of 12% for 2020, a raise of 4% for 2021 and annual, 2.5% raises through 2026, Emminger and Allen said.
Salaried workers agreed to pay more toward the cost of their health insurance, Emminger said:
Workers hired before 2004 will go from paying nothing to paying 5%; those hired after 2004 go from paying 5% to 10%; and workers hired in the future go from paying 20% per year for four years and 10% yearly afterward to 20% for four years and 15% after that.
Members also will receive a fifth week of vacation after 15 years of service.
And members now must submit a doctor's note if they are out sick for more than two days, a provision that brings salaried workers in line with other town employees, Allen said.
Salaried workers currently earn an average of about $50,000, Emminger said, with a total payroll of about $10 million. The town's proposed 2022 budget includes additional funding to cover the cost of the raises and other contract provisions, Emminger said.
Association members on Wednesday ratified the tentative contract by a vote of 109-5, Allen said.
"I believe they feel it was the best deal we could get. It wasn't exactly what we wanted," he said. "I think it was a fair deal for both sides."
The Town Board could vote on the agreement as soon as its Nov. 8 meeting, Emminger said.
"They didn't get everything they wanted. We didn't get everything we wanted," he said. "But in the end, I think the residents and the business owners benefited by it."