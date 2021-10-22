Tonawanda salaried workers to mark KIng Day, Juneteenth as holidays

'We put you in your seats, we can put you out,' union chief tells Tonawanda Board About 70 members of the Hourly Employees Association of the Town of Tonawanda picketed outside of the Town of Tonawanda board meeting Monday to express frustration of being without a contract for the past six years. Once inside, the union president threatened to oust the Town Board, which the union has supported for election. “We put you in your

"Both sides got a little stubborn, including myself," Emminger said. "I'm going to accept some of the responsibility. I think they need to accept some of the responsibility as well."

Talks deteriorated to the point that the union in 2019 took the unusual step of endorsing two Republican challengers in that year's election for a pair of seats on the all-Democratic Town Board. Allen at the time cited "failed negotiations" and said new voices were needed in town government.

The unresolved contract had the potential to again become an election-year issue in 2021.

"If you had asked me three months ago what the major issues for the town were, I definitely would have said the salaried worker contract," Councilwoman Jill O'Malley said. "But we have been working on that and we have a tentative agreement."

A Republican candidate for Town Board said union members should have waited to see how this year's election went.

"I wish they would have held off, because they would have gotten a better deal from me," Stephen R. Brown said.

The tentative deal calls for a retroactive raise of 12% for 2020, a raise of 4% for 2021 and annual, 2.5% raises through 2026, Emminger and Allen said.