Tonawanda revives major recreation project at Brighton, Lincoln parks

The Town of Tonawanda is bringing back to life a major recreation project at Brighton and Lincoln parks – two years after putting the proposal on ice over cost concerns.

Town officials this week reintroduced plans to construct a larger ice arena and splash pad at Brighton Park and to convert the aging ice rink at Lincoln Park to a sports field house. But the new concept expands on the earlier proposal by adding pickleball courts, a field for soccer and rugby and a beach volleyball court.

This comes about two years after Supervisor Joseph Emminger and other Town Board members spiked a similar plan.

Proponents had said the town badly needed new, larger ice rinks. Critics decried a price tag that had soared to $13 million and complained about the loss of the Brighton Pool, which would be torn down as part of the proposal.

Today, Emminger said, the town and its Youth, Parks and Recreation Department are better positioned to take on a project whose cost could reach $16 million.