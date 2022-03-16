 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tonawanda revives major recreation project at Brighton, Lincoln parks
Tonawanda revives major recreation project at Brighton, Lincoln parks

Brighton Arena Interior Recreational Project

The Town of Tonawanda is reviving and expanding a plan that would upgrade recreational venues at Brighton and Lincoln parks, including a new ice arena located next to the outdated Brighton ice arena.

 Buffalo News file photo

The Town of Tonawanda is bringing back to life a major recreation project at Brighton and Lincoln parks – two years after putting the proposal on ice over cost concerns.

Town officials this week reintroduced plans to construct a larger ice arena and splash pad at Brighton Park and to convert the aging ice rink at Lincoln Park to a sports field house. But the new concept expands on the earlier proposal by adding pickleball courts, a field for soccer and rugby and a beach volleyball court.

This comes about two years after Supervisor Joseph Emminger and other Town Board members spiked a similar plan.

Proponents had said the town badly needed new, larger ice rinks. Critics decried a price tag that had soared to $13 million and complained about the loss of the Brighton Pool, which would be torn down as part of the proposal.

Today, Emminger said, the town and its Youth, Parks and Recreation Department are better positioned to take on a project whose cost could reach $16 million.

The town plans to use federal aid to help pay for it and expects to break even on the project thanks to revenue generated from the new venues. The Town Board hasn't made a final decision on the project yet and wants to hear what residents have to say about it.

"We're not just cramming in an ice rink and a splash pad," Emminger said in an interview. "We made the project better."

Youth hockey players, parents and organizers for the past five years have urged the town to replace its ice rinks at Lincoln and Brighton parks. The arenas are both more than 60 years old, are too small to host tournaments and lack amenities found at newer rinks, and many school and league teams are forced to leave Tonawanda to find ice time.

The town analyzed the cost of building one or two new rinks. But the project ran into opposition primarily from people outside the hockey community who said the money was better invested in Tonawanda's roads and sewer system.

Town officials in 2019 added to the plan to meet a broader set of sports and recreational needs. The proposal included converting the Lincoln Park ice rink to an artificial turf field house serving field hockey, baseball, soccer and other sports teams and building a universally accessible splash pad and second, larger ice arena at Brighton Park.

The town would have kept the existing rink at Brighton but taken out the swimming pool and wading pool there, a move criticized by residents who live in the surrounding area. Town leaders, however, noted the pool needed extensive, costly repairs.

The plan was greeted warmly at Town Board meetings in the summer of 2019. Town officials said, at an estimated cost of $8.8 million, it was expected to be revenue neutral.

However, when consultants for the town later revised the anticipated cost to $13 million, and a hoped-for financial partnership with the Ken-Ton School District fell through, the Town Board in December 2019 said it was putting the project on hold.

Since then, the town's Recreation Department in recent months began an effort to revive its Aquatic and Fitness Center, which has lost money and members as it ages and it faces increased competition from privately operated gyms.

The town closed the center for several weeks in December for a $40,000 makeover, the first of several planned to update the 30-year-old facility. Emminger said the improvements, including a redesigned workout space and pool amenities, already have boosted the venue's bottom line.

Tonawanda then revisited the project at Lincoln and Brighton parks in light of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on recreational needs.

Emminger said the latest incarnation of the plan seeks to make Brighton Park, at Brompton Road along the I-290, a venue parkgoers can use throughout the year.

In addition to the elements included earlier, the project would have a field for rugby and soccer that replaces excess softball and baseball fields; three or four pickleball courts; a beach volleyball court; an enhanced "splash park"; and a smaller footprint for parking on the site.

"We're going to make Brighton Park a four-season park," Emminger said. "We're hoping to get snow-shoeing and cross-country skiing going."

In another change, the town would tear down the older rink at Brighton.

The town would use American Rescue Plan money to cover some of the $12 million to $16 million cost and borrow the rest. Emminger said new revenue generated by the project could cover the debt payments.

The Town Board, which has had considerable turnover since 2019, heard a presentation on the project at Monday's meeting. Emminger said the town plans to hold hearings on the proposal in the coming weeks and months.

"We are having public hearings," he said. "We want public input."

