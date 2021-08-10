Tonawanda providing up to $5,000 in grants to small businesses

The Town of Tonawanda is receiving $40.4 million this year and next through the rescue plan, and will apply $2 million toward the small-business grant program.

There are as many as 2,800 businesses in Kenmore and the Town of Tonawanda with 20 or fewer workers that are eligible for the grants, Piciulo said.

Companies must apply online at kentonchamber.org/bigimpact/ for acceptance into the program. The application period opens Monday and ends Aug. 30.

Businesses must say what they plan to do with the money, but they do have wide leeway in how to use it.

An independent committee formed by the chamber will review the applications and recommend which should be approved for the program and at what level of funding, Piciulo said.

If all 2,800 apply and are accepted, the businesses would receive $714 each on average. The maximum award is $5,000.

The Town Board, which must approve the funding decisions, could announce which businesses were accepted into the program at its Oct. 18 meeting, Emminger said.