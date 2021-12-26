Tonawanda presses NRG over failure to sell Huntley site

Then, in June 2020, NRG, without explanation, announced the sale agreement was off.

Ullian previously has said little about his effort to buy the plant because he was subject to a nondisclosure agreement that has since expired.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say I'm furious. Because I moved up to Buffalo. I left Miami. I spent $300,000 on due diligence," he said.

Ullian points to his group's track record in redeveloping former power plants and urban brownfield sites and said he had met all of the company's criteria except one.

NRG, for its part, hired a national consulting firm, Vita Nuova, to help guide the restarted Huntley sale process. NRG wanted to receive responses, or expressions of interest, from prospective buyers by May.

Schrader would not say how many responses the company received.

Emminger said he has heard little from NRG officials in recent months about the status of the sale process. Schrader told The Buffalo News the company's review of submissions will continue into 2022, but he couldn't be more specific.