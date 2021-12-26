Tonawanda presses NRG over failure to sell Huntley site

The Town of Tonawanda will take action to pressure NRG Energy over the company's failure to sell its former Huntley generating station to someone who will revive the key waterfront property.
The town vows to revive its efforts to take over the site through eminent domain and to build its own water intake station along the Niagara River – a move that, observers say, would make the Huntley site less financially appealing to NRG.
Town officials say they've heard of companies that want to talk to NRG about the property, but have not received any follow-up from Huntley's owner or, more recently, Vita Nuova, its consultant.
Local leaders have raised an alarm for years over NRG's sluggish search for a buyer for the Huntley property, once the town's largest taxpayer.
"We need to get control of that site and into the hands of a new developer who's going to do something with it," Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said in an interview.
Their concern is ringing louder today with the state fund that offsets some of the lost property tax revenue set to expire as soon as 2023.
National Grid recently finished pouring nearly $50 million into its switchyard adjacent to the Huntley plant that looms over the Niagara River.
NRG insists it is making progress in the sale, which began in 2018, and said it is reviewing proposals from interested parties.
"Despite the ongoing pandemic, we are in our second sales process and haven’t changed our goal to sell the property to a developer that can responsibly manage the site’s many complexities," NRG spokesman Dave Schrader said in a statement.
But skeptics contend the company, which lost money in the final years the plant was in operation, now makes a profit from the sale of untreated water drawn from the river and sold to neighboring industrial customers.
"Unless they're compelled to sell that asset, they're not going to do it," said developer Michael Ullian, part of a group whose purchase offer was tentatively accepted and then rejected by NRG.
The electric generating coal plant opened in 1916 and closed 100 years later, two months into Emminger's first term as town supervisor. When it closed in 2016, the River Road station generated $6 million in local property tax revenue and had nearly 80 employees, but also ranked as one of Erie County's worst polluters.
The prospective buyer of the former Huntley Generating Station insists he remains interested in redeveloping the site.
The main Huntley site covers 84 acres, with two off-site parcels adding another 124 acres, near the Niagara Thruway, railroad lines and a water treatment plant.
NRG didn't list the plant for sale until 2018. Late that year, frustrated at the slow pace, town officials launched an effort to use eminent domain to take over nearly all of the Huntley site.
NRG successfully persuaded the town that a court fight would delay a planned sale to a buyer, later identified as an investment team including Ullian. The town ended its eminent domain campaign in September 2019.
Then, in June 2020, NRG, without explanation, announced the sale agreement was off.
Ullian previously has said little about his effort to buy the plant because he was subject to a nondisclosure agreement that has since expired.
The electric generating coal plant, once the town's largest taxpayer, opened in 1916.
"I'd be lying if I didn't say I'm furious. Because I moved up to Buffalo. I left Miami. I spent $300,000 on due diligence," he said.
Ullian points to his group's track record in redeveloping former power plants and urban brownfield sites and said he had met all of the company's criteria except one.
NRG, for its part, hired a national consulting firm, Vita Nuova, to help guide the restarted Huntley sale process. NRG wanted to receive responses, or expressions of interest, from prospective buyers by May.
Schrader would not say how many responses the company received.
Emminger said he has heard little from NRG officials in recent months about the status of the sale process. Schrader told The Buffalo News the company's review of submissions will continue into 2022, but he couldn't be more specific.
"Huntley’s legacy doesn’t have to be negative. It can be another example of Western New York leading the way to power its future cleanly and sustainably," Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, whose district includes the plant site, said in an email. "NRG should be an active participant in that process, not an obstacle doing the bare minimum and acting as a nuisance to the Town of Tonawanda."
Ullian, who returned to Miami in frustration in July, said he knows why NRG is taking its time in selling the property.
The company lost money in the final years it operated Huntley, he said, but NRG is making a profit from the sale of untreated water it still pumps from the river and sells to Sumitomo Rubber USA, PeroxyChem and 3M O-Cel-O Sponge, among other customers.
Schrader responded: "Simply, the suggestion and the conclusion are false."
Still, the town is moving to jump-start the lethargic sale process in the new year.
Emminger said Tonawanda officials plan to revive the eminent domain process to get most or all of the Huntley site out of NRG's hands.
"That would be unfortunate," Schrader replied. "Resuming eminent domain proceedings is not in the best interest of the community and will only further complicate and delay this process."
The town also will move forward on constructing a water-pumping station at its treatment plant, on Aqua Lane off River Road, and invest in the infrastructure needed to sell untreated water directly to several neighboring manufacturers.
Officials previously estimated this project would cost $27.2 million, with grants and company payments covering most of this cost, but Emminger said PeroxyChem has reached its own agreement directly with NRG and, therefore, a smaller town pumping station would cost no more than $18 million.
This station is a way to cut off NRG's untreated-water revenue, Emminger added.
"They don't have any incentive to act on the timetable we find acceptable," he said. "They are making money at the site, there's no question about it."
Emminger said the best reuse of the Huntley site would include public waterfront access while, in contrast, redevelopment centered on cryptocurrency mining at the property would not provide an economic boost to the community.
Other issues loom over the sale process. NRG still is responsible for remediating the former industrial property, a future liability that likely is another reason for NRG to go slow on the sale, Ullian said.
Schrader said state environmental regulators soon will approve a full cleanup plan for the site.
Local leaders remain concerned that a transition fund, meant to partially replace property tax revenue lost with the plant's closing, will stop compensating the town and Ken-Ton School District as soon as 2023.
Under current state law, municipalities can receive up to seven years of payments, though Assemblyman William C. Conrad III said he hopes to see this program extended to account for the frustratingly slow Huntley sale process.