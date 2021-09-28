Tonawanda prefers Buffalo to Rochester in new House district

Tonawanda doesn't want to have anything to do with Rochester – at least when it comes to who represents the town in Congress.

The Tonawanda Town Board on Monday approved a resolution opposing a possible congressional district stretching from the Buffalo area to metro Rochester.

Tonawanda from 2003 to 2012 was part of just such a district running along the Lake Ontario shoreline and linking the town to Rochester, 80 miles to the east, drawing its "earmuff" name from its odd shape.

It makes more political and geographic sense for Tonawanda to remain in its current district that includes Buffalo and Niagara Falls, officials say.

The "earmuff" district comes up again because officials are engaged in the once-a-decade process of redrawing House district boundaries following the 2020 Census. New York will lose one House seat as part of the process, which must be completed next year.

The independent commission drawing up New York's new legislative districts divided along partisan lines, leaving members to release competing district maps.

