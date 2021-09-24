 Skip to main content
Tonawanda police warn of phone scam
Town of Tonawanda police issued a warning to residents Friday of two different telephone scams that have been reported in recent days.

In both instances, residents reported receiving calls from someone purporting to be a representative of Verizon or Amazon. The scammers tell people there is a problem with their account and ask them to divulge personal financial information, or tell them they need to buy and send one-time cash cards to resolve the "problem."

Tonawanda police said anyone contacted by someone purporting to be from a reputable company should immediately hang up and contact the company directly. If the call was not legitimate, residents should report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission and contact police to file a report.

