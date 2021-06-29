Tonawanda police sued over gas station arrest

A Buffalo man falsely accused of stealing lottery tickets said he was racially profiled by employees at a Speedway store where he tried to redeem a winning ticket and by Town of Tonawanda police who arrested him, according to a lawsuit he filed Tuesday.

Eric C. Martin, 30, was charged with possessing stolen property and resisting arrest in July at the Speedway at 535 Kenmore Ave. after employees told police he tried to redeem a stolen ticket. Charges were dropped when the store notified police about a week later that Martin had, in fact, bought the tickets.

The officers "exaggerated and misstated facts to make Mr. Martin appear to be a criminal, although he was not," according to the State Supreme Court lawsuit.

Martin sued the Police Department and Speedway, among others.

Martin, a Black homeowner who lives near the store, said police could have issued an appearance ticket and met him at police headquarters over the $50 lottery ticket, but chose to "demean him and humiliate him and perform a perp walk" in front of Speedway employees, customers and his wife and child. While at police headquarters, Martin was taken to a jail cell and strip searched, according to his lawsuit.

