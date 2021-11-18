Tonawanda police officer who lied about role in 2019 crash resigns from force as part of guilty plea

"This was his life, being a police officer," Covert said outside court.

Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said he's satisfied the town's nearly three-year-long effort to terminate Scholl has come to an end.

"It took a lot longer than we had hoped, but we got the result that we were hoping for," Emminger told The Buffalo News.

Aimee Scholl, 36, was charged with first-degree falsification of business records. She was granted a six-month adjournment in contemplation of dismissal.

"They made a mistake and they've taken responsibility – he's taken responsibility – for the mistake," Covert said.

Asked whether the guilty plea to a misdemeanor prevented Scholl from seeking a job as an officer with another department, Covert said he didn't know. But he added he believes Scholl would, some day, like to continue serving the community as a police officer.

The charges stemmed from a Jan. 19, 2019, crash at Englewood and St. John's avenues. At 11:50 that night, the Scholls' SUV slid through a stop sign and into a vehicle that had the right of way, according to authorities. Investigating officers wrote in a report that icy conditions may have been a factor.