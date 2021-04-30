Tonawanda paramedics honored in rescue of family from home with carbon monoxide leak

Wilmary, the teen who called 911, said she hadn't felt well for much of that day. "I kept feeling lightheaded. When I stood up, my head felt light," she said in an interview.

By midnight, as she lay in bed, her room felt like it was spinning. When she went to tell her mother, Maragely Marave, her mother said she didn't feel well, either.

Moments later, both Wilmary and Marave fainted.

Wilmary said she came to and pulled herself up on one of her sister's beds, and tried to help her mother, but she was struggling to stay awake and fading in and out of consciousness.

"I had no strength. I tried to lift my hand and it just started shaking," Wilmary said. "We just laid there for 10 minutes trying to breathe."

She said she finally found her phone to call to get help. When Rodriguez Barone and Rutecki responded, they asked Wilmary and her mother to describe what was wrong.

The women's symptoms and a finding of low levels of carbon monoxide in their blood led the paramedics to suspect a leak somewhere in the home.

The paramedics asked for a fire official from the Sheridan Parkside Fire Company to measure carbon monoxide in the dwelling, which did not have fire or CO detectors.

