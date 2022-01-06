Tonawanda opens up process to fill Council vacancy

Anyone interested in filling the Tonawanda Common Council's 1st Ward seat, left vacant following the death last month of Thomas A. Newman, can apply by Thursday.

Applicants must be at least 18 and residents of the 1st Ward. Letters of interest can be sent to City Clerk James Kossow, 200 Niagara St., Tonawanda, NY 14150, or to cityclerk@tonawandacity.com.

Newman died from Covid-19 on Dec. 17, six weeks after winning re-election. The new appointee would serve for the rest of the year. An election for the remainder of Newman's term would take place in November.

The City Charter states the Council must vote to fill a vacancy but it does not spell out the process.

Council members had been poised to name his widow, Kerrie, as his replacement but she withdrew her name after her appointment spurred a backlash online.

Paul Wolf, president of the New York Coalition for Open Government, in a letter to city officials argued that any deliberations related to replacing Newman should take place in a public setting.

