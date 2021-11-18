Tonawanda officer who lied about role in 2019 crash resigns as part of guilty plea

The Scholls, who had been driving home from a restaurant, told police Aimee Scholl was driving at the time, a claim included on the police report. Howard Scholl, who worked for the department for almost 12 years prior to the crash, was off duty at the time.

Howard Scholl later told authorities he had been driving when the crash occurred and the department issued a corrected report 2 1/2 weeks later.

At the time of their arraignment in June 2020, prosecutors said Howard Scholl lied about who was behind the wheel in order to cover up that he was driving under the influence.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said his office allowed Howard Scholl to take the plea for three reasons – expected difficulties with the police officers who would have been called to testify at trial, potentially not being able to use evidence obtained as a result of a conversation between Scholl and the then-police chief and because Scholl agreed to resign.