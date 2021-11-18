Tonawanda officer who lied about role in 2019 crash resigns as part of guilty plea

Facing felony and misdemeanor charges, Officer Howard M. Scholl III left his job with the Town of Tonawanda Police Department this week as part of a plea deal.
And as a result of his guilty plea to a misdemeanor, Scholl may end up being banned from working as a cop in New York.
Scholl, who admitted lying about his role in a 2019 crash, submitted his voluntary resignation, effective Wednesday, in a letter delivered by the president of the union that represents the town's police officers, Police Chief James P. Stauffiger said.
The resignation came one day before Scholl and his wife, Aimee, returned to Erie County Court on Thursday for an appearance in their case.
Howard Scholl, 38, had been charged with first-degree falsification of business records, a class E felony, and fifth-degree insurance fraud, a class A misdemeanor. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor falsification of business records and was sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to a 12-month conditional discharge and 100 hours of community service.
When asked by the judge how he pleaded, Scholl said, “Guilty, your honor.” He must complete the community service portion of his sentence within six months.
Barry N. Covert, Howard Scholl's attorney, said his client agreed to resign as a town officer as part of a deal that included pleading guilty to a misdemeanor instead of a felony and no jail time or probation. He noted Scholl, who served in the Marines, was a highly decorated officer.
"This was his life, being a police officer," Covert said outside court.
Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said he's satisfied the town's nearly three-year-long effort to terminate Scholl has come to an end.
"It took a lot longer than we had hoped, but we got the result that we were hoping for," Emminger told The Buffalo News.
Aimee Scholl, 36, was charged with first-degree falsification of business records. She was granted a six-month adjournment in contemplation of dismissal.
Covert said he believes that Scholl would, some day, like to continue serving the community as a police officer.
But under state regulations, which were strengthened last month, the state Division of Criminal Justice Services has the power to permanently invalidate Scholl’s training certification to be a police officer.
That decision will come after the agency processes the removal notice, which it received from town police on Thursday.
State regulations also allow the agency to deem Scholl ineligible for any future police training certification, an agency spokesperson said.
The charges stemmed from a Jan. 19, 2019, crash at Englewood and St. John's avenues. At 11:50 that night, the Scholls' SUV slid through a stop sign and into a vehicle that had the right of way, according to authorities. Investigating officers wrote in a report that icy conditions may have been a factor.
The Scholls, who had been driving home from a restaurant, told police Aimee Scholl was driving at the time, a claim included on the police report. Howard Scholl, who worked for the department for almost 12 years prior to the crash, was off duty at the time.
Howard Scholl later told authorities he had been driving when the crash occurred and the department issued a corrected report 2 1/2 weeks later.
At the time of their arraignment in June 2020, prosecutors said Howard Scholl lied about who was behind the wheel in order to cover up that he was driving under the influence.
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said his office allowed Howard Scholl to take the plea for three reasons – expected difficulties with the police officers who would have been called to testify at trial, potentially not being able to use evidence obtained as a result of a conversation between Scholl and the then-police chief and because Scholl agreed to resign.
In order to prove Howard Scholl committed the felony charge, prosecutors would have had to show he caused the records to be falsified "in order to cover something up," Flynn said. But to prove the misdemeanor, the evidence would have to merely show that the records were falsified, he said.
"I recognize it was not a slam dunk," he said. "I recognize I was going to have some issues in proving that, mainly because my main witnesses to prove up that charge would have been the officers who responded to the scene, and, quite frankly, they're not on my side."
Howard Scholl had been suspended without pay for almost 2 1/2 years until this summer, when he was put back on the payroll following a ruling from the state Appellate Division's Fourth Department.
The court also ordered the town to remit Scholl back pay, roughly $220,000.
The Scholls attended a party for members of the town police department's SWAT team at Sinatra's Restaurant on Kenmore Avenue before the crash. Police gave Aimee Scholl a field sobriety test, which showed she was not intoxicated, but did not test Howard Scholl at the scene.
Responding officers also allowed Aimee Scholl to drive home in a damaged vehicle with deployed airbags. Officers who handled the initial investigation, including the supervisor on the scene, were disciplined in the weeks following the incident.
In the months following the crash, then-Police Chief Jerome C. Uschold III resigned under pressure from town officials dissatisfied with his handling of the incident, though Uschold defended his response to the crash.
"It was not a proud chapter of our 101-year history of our Town of Tonawanda Police Department, but we're putting it behind us," Emminger said.
Scholl is the second officer to leave the department under a cloud in the past two weeks. The Tonawanda Town Board last week terminated Officer Michael Lewandowski, who had been suspended four times since 2017.
"We will move forward with the great police officers that we have," Emminger said. "It's a good day for the Town of Tonawanda that this case and the other case have been resolved."