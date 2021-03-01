Tonawanda officer is honored for saving life of stabbing victim

A Town of Tonawanda police officer has received a statewide honor for saving the life of a stabbing victim.

Officer Julia Taylor recently was named Law and Order Officer of the Year for 2020 by the New York State American Legion. She previously received the same honor from the organization's Erie County and Western New York branches.

On May 20, 2019, Taylor responded to a request for aid and found a man who was unconscious, lying face down on the ground and bleeding profusely from a puncture wound in his leg, according to an account included in her nomination for the award.

Taylor, a full-time Kenmore firefighter before joining the town Police Department in 2018, turned the victim onto his back and removed blood-soaked clothing to find the stabbing wound on the man's upper leg. She stuck her finger inside and placed pressure on the femoral artery to staunch bleeding until town paramedics arrived and applied a tourniquet.

The victim made a full recovery. Taylor was nominated by the Milton J. Brounshidle American Legion Post 205 and is in the running for the organization's national award.

