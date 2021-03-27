 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis survived an ethics probe. Can he withstand a challenge from his own party?
0 comments
featured

Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis survived an ethics probe. Can he withstand a challenge from his own party?

Support this work for $1 a month
City of Tonawanda Mayor Davis Re-Election

Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis in his office at City Hall on Tuesday, March 23. He heads to City Hall most days after working a midnight to 8 a.m. shift at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, where he is a meteorologist.

 John Hickey

Anyone who thinks Washington, D.C., and Albany have the market cornered on political sparring needs to take a closer look at the City of Tonawanda.

In the last month and a half, Democratic Mayor Rick Davis and Common Council President Jenna Koch, a fellow Democrat, clashed over whether Koch had the authority to take over as acting mayor with Davis on vacation out of the country.

In the aftermath, Koch filed a complaint with Davis over an email sent by the mayor's administrative assistant, who responded by serving notice he may sue Koch and the city for $100,000 in damages.

This all came to a head when the city's Democratic chairwoman, Gayle Syposs, filed petitions with the county Board of Elections to run in a potential mayoral primary against Davis.

"I'm not happy with what has transpired at all, and I conveyed that to the mayor," said Syposs, a former city clerk and Council member who may hand over her ballot spot to another Democrat.

These are only the latest, dramatic examples of the disputes that often flare up in Tonawanda, where Davis regularly clashes with the Common Council and developers and was the subject of an ethics investigation.

Republicans say with Davis and four Common Council members up for re-election, the Democratic infighting and Davis' polarizing behavior give them a chance to make gains in a city where Democrats have a 40% to 28% enrollment advantage.

"Honestly, it paints a bigger picture of the disarray that has been happening with Mayor Davis as the mayor," said Tom Newman, the Council's sole Republican and the Tonawanda GOP chairman. "Under his regime, it's been an absolute train wreck."

He's a meteorologist, too

Davis, 48, is an Air Force veteran who works as a meteorologist at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. He works there midnight to 8 a.m. and then heads into City Hall. Things don't slow down at home for Davis, who with his wife has a blended family of 10 children and three grandchildren.

He served two terms on the Common Council before winning election as mayor in 2013 and again in 2017.

"Sometimes, I rub people the wrong way because I don't sugarcoat things," Davis said in an interview.

Those on the receiving end have included commercial property owners, notably Michael Hacikyan, who sought to redevelop the site of a former HSBC branch along the Erie Canal.

City of Tonawanda Mayor Davis

Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis is finishing his second, four-year term and looking to win a third. He has survived an ethics investigation but now faces a challenge from within his own party following repeated clashes with fellow Democrats on the city's Common Council.

Hacikyan accused Davis of cursing at him and tossing him out of his City Hall office during a February 2017 meeting. Davis said Hacikyan swore at him first. The redevelopment project had stalled for years, with each side blaming the other, and Hacikyan vowed never to proceed as long as Davis was mayor.

In 2018, Davis banned his department heads from attending Council meetings unless members submitted specific, written questions in advance. When Koch and other Council members objected, Davis issued a statement accusing them of "sticking their noses where they don't belong," according to the Tonawanda Sun, which reported regularly on the mayor-Council disputes.

"I do have a temper," Davis said. "But I would call it I just don't have time for garbage and nonsense."

Council clash

The most recent example came last month. Davis declined to tell The Buffalo News where he went on vacation, but other officials say he was out of the country.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The City Charter states the Common Council president takes on the role of acting mayor when the mayor has a "temporary absence." City Clerk Jim Kossow emailed on Feb. 5 to city department heads on Koch's behalf saying she was available if needed to address any issues that came up before Davis returned Feb. 12, city records show.

Davis responded by email that it's "illegal" for Koch to serve as both Common Council president and acting mayor and, therefore, he urged city workers to ignore the email. He also disputed he was unavailable.

City Attorney S. Michael Rua said he agreed with Koch's interpretation, a position he also stated in 2019, and advances in technology don't overrule the charter's language. But this didn't sway Davis, who said in a second email, "Quite frankly, I don't care what anyone else's opinion is."

The mayor's administrative assistant, Charles M. Gilbert, then sent a Feb. 12 email saying because Davis was returning to New York that evening, any assumption of the mayor's duties was "null and void." 

At the Feb. 16 Common Council meeting, Koch said she filed a complaint with Davis over Gilbert's "legally incorrect" email and she urged Davis to publicly apologize. 

"I have begged for years for Mr. Davis to cease sending members of this council disrespectful emails but they continue," she said then.

Gilbert, who owns an electrical contracting business, has filed a notice preserving his right to sue Koch and the city, arguing her statements caused emotional distress, injured his reputation and potentially cost him lost business opportunities, according to a copy obtained by The Buffalo News.

Koch and Todd J. Potter Jr., Gilbert's lawyer, declined to  comment.

Ethics Board investigation

Last fall, WKBW-TV reported the city's Ethics Board had reviewed eight complaints filed against Davis in 2018, including that he used a city credit card to pay for personal expenses and he improperly helped his brother win a city contract.

Davis denied wrongdoing and the Ethics Board did not find evidence of unethical behavior. The Erie County District Attorney's Office reviewed the matter but closed the case in November without bringing criminal charges, a spokeswoman said.

"I have a target on my back, and I understand that. It is what it is," said Davis, who has asked his brother to no longer bid on city work and no longer uses a city credit card.

The 2017 mayoral campaign was a nasty one, with Republican candidate Tim Toth's campaign fliers personally attacking Davis and his ex-wife and Davis responding by calling Toth a "low-life coward."

This year could see a rare primary challenge of a two-term incumbent who previously earned his party's endorsement for re-election.

But Syposs said she and Common Council Democrats are increasingly frustrated by Davis' actions and the notice of claim filed by his assistant was the last straw. Syposs said she asked Davis in a phone call to fire Gilbert, but Davis declined.

"Party's important for me," Syposs said. "But the proper running of our city, the professional running of our city, is more important."

By Monday, Syposs must decide if she will remain on the ballot and, if not, Democrats have until Thursday to pick a replacement or let the matter go. Davis declined to comment on the petition filing until after Thursday's deadline.

The GOP mayoral candidate is John White, soon-to-retire owner of White's Turf Crew and an active community volunteer.

The city's financial challenges have grown in recent years, with rising costs leading to higher property taxes, though Davis said Tonawanda has weathered the pandemic better than many municipalities.

Davis pointed to ongoing development along the waterfront, $30 million in grants he's helped to obtain and recent movement in the longstanding efforts to revive the prominent Spaulding Fibre and Little League Drive sites in the city.

"I believe we've made a lot of progress in the eight years I've been mayor," Davis said, adding that, if re-elected, he wouldn't run again. "I would like to see these projects through to completion."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: More infectious California variant of Covid-19 virus found in Erie County

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

First Ward race is only competitive campaign in Tonawanda city, town
Local News

First Ward race is only competitive campaign in Tonawanda city, town

  • Updated

Incumbent William J. Reece faces challenger Thomas A. Newman in the race for the First Ward seat on the Tonawanda Common Council next week. Reece was appointed to the seat in February to replace Charles Gilbert, who resigned that month to take a full-time job as Mayor Rick Davis’ administrative assistant. Reece holds the Democratic, Working Families and Green

City of Tonawanda keeps Young Street closed, temporarily
Local News

City of Tonawanda keeps Young Street closed, temporarily

  • Updated

The City of Tonawanda Common Council voted in favor of keeping Young Street closed for another three months, between Delaware and Main Street, but will continue to study whether to keep the closure permanent. The street has been closed since December. At Tuesday’s Council meeting, Brenda Doll, of the City of Tonawanda, presented 200 signatures from people against permanently

+3
Rick Davis re-elected City of Tonawanda mayor
Local News

Rick Davis re-elected City of Tonawanda mayor

  • Updated

Mayor Rick Davis won re-election to a second term, by a 57 percent to 43 percent margin, defeating Republican Timothy Toth in a campaign that became increasingly heated in its final days. Toth distributed flyers with disparaging claims about Davis and his ex-wife, which caused Davis to go on social media to write that Toth had “grossly distorted the

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News