Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis survived an ethics probe. Can he withstand a challenge from his own party?

Anyone who thinks Washington, D.C., and Albany have the market cornered on political sparring needs to take a closer look at the City of Tonawanda.

In the last month and a half, Democratic Mayor Rick Davis and Common Council President Jenna Koch, a fellow Democrat, clashed over whether Koch had the authority to take over as acting mayor with Davis on vacation out of the country.

In the aftermath, Koch filed a complaint with Davis over an email sent by the mayor's administrative assistant, who responded by serving notice he may sue Koch and the city for $100,000 in damages.

This all came to a head when the city's Democratic chairwoman, Gayle Syposs, filed petitions with the county Board of Elections to run in a potential mayoral primary against Davis.

"I'm not happy with what has transpired at all, and I conveyed that to the mayor," said Syposs, a former city clerk and Council member who may hand over her ballot spot to another Democrat.

These are only the latest, dramatic examples of the disputes that often flare up in Tonawanda, where Davis regularly clashes with the Common Council and developers and was the subject of an ethics investigation.