Tonawanda man gets 7 years for sex crimes against child

A Town of Tonawanda man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison and 10 years of post-release supervision for sexually abusing a child.

Mark Schneider, 49, had pleaded guilty to sexual conduct against a child and criminal sexual act, the highest sustainable charges in the July 7 indictment against him, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

He admitted engaging in sexual acts with a child on a number of occasions over several years at a location in Buffalo. Prosecutors did not provide further details.

State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges also issued an order of protection on behalf of the victim that will remain in place until 2035 and Schneider is required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Detective Keith Fitzner, of the Buffalo Police Special Victims Unit, and the Child Advocacy Center worked on the investigation. Assistant District Attorney Rebecca L. Schnirel of the Special Victims/Domestic Violence Unit prosecuted the case.

