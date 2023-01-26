Tonawanda man arrested for brandishing knife at Central Library

A City of Tonawanda man faces a misdemeanor menacing charge after police say he brandished a large knife at the Central Library in downtown Buffalo.

Terry Austin, 25, menaced a victim with a large knife at the library on Tuesday, Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia said in a news release. Austin left the library before deputies could detain him, the sheriff said.

At noon on Wednesday, Austin returned to the library, sheriff's officials said, before displaying the knife to a security guard and leaving again. This time, deputies found Austin outside the library and arrested him.

Austin was charged with a misdemeanor count of menacing, officials said. He was processed and released on appearance tickets.