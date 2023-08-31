A Tonawanda man faces a up to 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Thursday.

Michael Szczepanik, 38, who pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara, also faces a fine of up to $250,000 when he is sentenced Dec. 18.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Franz M. Wright, who is handling the case, said Szczepanik’s computer IP address was identified in December 2021 on a file sharing site where child pornography was shared.

Investigators executed a warrant in February 2022 at Szczepanik’s residence and seized electronic devices that contained more than 600 images and videos of child pornography, Wright said. The items included a desktop and the hard drives located on the device. Images included pre-teen minors and depictions of violence against children, prosecutors said.

The FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case.

- Staff report