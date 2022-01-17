Tonawanda, Lewiston, Niagara Falls, Alden hit 20 inches of snow

Niagara County and the Northtowns appear to have been hit hardest by the storm.
Here are the latest snowfall totals via the National Weather Service:
• 21 inches – Tonawanda (9 a.m.)
• 20 – Lewiston (8 a.m.)
• 20 – Niagara Falls (11:15 a.m)
• 20 – Alden (11 a.m.)
• 19 – Kenmore (10 a.m.)
• 19 – Wilson, Cambria (10:30 a.m./9:45 a.m.)
• 18.2 – Medina (11 a.m.)
• 17.8 – Buffalo Niagara International Airport (noon)
• 17.5 – Amherst (8:20 a.m.)
• 17.5 – Tonawanda (7:45 a.m.)
• 17.3 – Northwest Buffalo (10:45 a.m.)
• 17 – Snyder (11:30 a.m.)
• 17 – Grand Island (11:15 a.m.)
• 17 – Barker (8 a.m.)
• 15.8 – East Amherst (7:15 a.m.)
• 15.6 – Sanborn (7 a.m.)
• 15 – Orchard Park (10:43 a.m.)
• 15 – Lancaster (10:30 a.m.)
