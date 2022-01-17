Tonawanda, Lewiston lead the way in snow totals

Niagara County and the Northtowns appear to have been hit hardest by the storm.
Here are the latest snowfall totals via the National Weather Service:
• 21 inches – Tonawanda (9 a.m.)
• 20 – Lewiston (8 a.m.)
• 19 – Wilson, Cambria (10:30 a.m./9:45 a.m.)
• 18.2 – Medina (11 a.m.)
• 17.5 – Amherst (8:20 a.m.)
• 17.5 – Tonawanda (7:45 a.m.)
• 17.3 – Kenmore (8 a.m.)
• 17.3 – Northwest Buffalo (10:45 a.m.)
• 17 – Niagara Falls (6:45 a.m)
• 17 – Barker (8 a.m.)
• 16.1 – Buffalo Niagara International Airport (7:58 a.m.)
• 15.8 – East Amherst (7:15 a.m.)
• 15.6 – Sanborn (7 a.m.)
• 15 – Orchard Park (10:43 a.m.)
• 15 – Lancaster (10:30 a.m.)
