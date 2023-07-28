The owner of the former Huntley power plant is appealing a state court's decision giving the Town of Tonawanda the right to use eminent domain to take over the waterfront property for redevelopment.

The appeal, filed Friday by NRG Energy, comes more than a month after the state Appellate Division, Fourth Department, ruled that the town has a valid public purpose in seeking ownership of the site.

Last year, the Town of Tonawanda revived its effort to obtain the land through eminent domain, a process that gives the government the right to acquire private property, for a public use, as long as it pays fair compensation to the former owner.

The town wants to revitalize the Huntley site with housing, commercial space and waterfront park land.

The electric-generating coal plant on River Road closed in 2016 after 100 years in operation. It was once the town's largest taxpayer, producing $6 million in local property tax revenue, but it was one of Erie County’s worst polluters.

Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger said he is not surprised by NRG's decision to appeal the court's ruling, but it won't stop the town from going forward with plans for the site.

"We were expecting them to appeal it," Emminger said. "They're just delaying the inevitable. But we're ready to take it to the Court of Appeals and let them decide."

The town and NRG have been battling for control of the land since 2018, when NRG listed the plant for sale. Later that year, concerned at the lagging sale process, town officials launched an eminent domain effort.

NRG successfully persuaded the town that a drawn-out legal process would delay a planned sale to a buyer. The town ended its first eminent domain campaign in September 2019. Then, in June 2020, NRG announced the sale agreement was off.

Since the court ruled in the town's favor last month, officials are seeking expressions of interest from potential buyers and requests for proposals for an environmental impact study.

"This appeal by them to the Court of Appeals does not stop anything that the town is doing," Emminger said.

Emminger said he believes NRG isn’t in a rush to sell the Huntley property because it generates revenue by selling raw water pumped from the Niagara River to neighboring industrial customers, a claim the company denies.

"The assertion that Huntley is making a profit by flowing water to third parties and holding onto the site is absolutely false," NRG spokesperson Dave Schrader said in an email to The Buffalo News. "Further, Huntley Power has repeatedly sought to find a reputable and qualified buyer with the means to acquire and repurpose the site."

The main Huntley site covers 84 acres, with two off-site parcels adding another 124 acres, near the Niagara Thruway, railroad lines and a water treatment plant.

"With regard to the area that is subject to the eminent domain taking, the facts are simple – Huntley Power has decommissioned the station according to regulatory requirements and does not have an obligation to pay for costs associated with demolishing the structures or otherwise making the property ready for redevelopment," Schrader said. "Should the Town ultimately take over the site, those costs would be borne by taxpayers."

Buffalo News reporter Stephen T. Watson contributed to this article.