Tonawanda highway chief retires after 38 years with the town – one month after re-election

Just hours before a major snow storm hit in March 2017, Thomas C. Jones II was sworn in as the new acting highway superintendent for the Town of Tonawanda.
He was elected to the position that November and was re-elected in the fall, but following some health concerns, Jones decided it was time to retire.
Jones announced Monday in a letter that he will resign from his position Jan. 3, ending his nearly 38-year career with the Town of Tonawanda.
"Over the past four years, we have accomplished much – from the implementation of totes for recycling to replacing and modernizing our vehicles and equipment to reimagining our leaf collection and snow plowing procedures – I am proud of all these accomplishments but they could not have been achieved without the support of not only the residents but also the finest employees of any Highway Department in Western New York," Jones said in the notice.
Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger said Jones will be missed.
"While his tenure has been short as highway superintendent, his department under his leadership has continued to thrive during the Covid times that we find ourselves in," he said. "He's done an outstanding job leading his department through these times and protecting his employees."
Jones, now 57, began his career with the Town Highway Department when he was 19.
"I was fortunate to rise through the ranks. I had schooling in auto mechanics and fabrication, which helped me with ending up running the maintenance shop," he said.
He was a laborer, plow driver, heavy equipment operator, a general foreman and, finally, superintendent. He was tapped for the top job after longtime Superintendent William E. Swanson announced his retirement amid health woes.
He told The Buffalo News that day that he was ready to take the helm, even with the impending storm.
"We've been preparing for three days," Jones said of the storm. "This is business as usual for us. We've got our full crews out."
Looking back on his career, he recalled some doozies of snow storms that the highway crew battled.
There was one in 1985 that stuck out in his mind. He recalled driving a snow plow as heavy snow fell and not being able to see anything out the windshield.
"I was fairly young, so, actually, it was kind of neat," Jones said of the storm made famous by then-Buffalo Mayor Jimmy Griffin's suggestion to residents to ride it out with a 6-pack of beer. "Now, if there's 2 inches of snow ... You know, as you get older, you don't want to deal with it."
Jones said he's proud of his accomplishments during his tenure as superintendent. He oversaw the purchase of a new paver and roller, and built a new salt barn.
But, more than anything, he said he's grateful for the support he received from the Town Board and the trust he earned from the people of the Town of Tonawanda.
Deputy Superintendent Ted Rymarczyk will be named the acting superintendent for the time being, Emminger said.
"But we hope to have a highway superintendent appointed maybe as early as next week at our reorganizational meeting," he added.
Jones said he is looking forward to spending time in his home in Florida, but will still live part of the year in Tonawanda, where his three grown children live.