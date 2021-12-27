Tonawanda highway chief retires after 38 years with the town – one month after re-election

Jones, now 57, began his career with the Town Highway Department when he was 19.

"I was fortunate to rise through the ranks. I had schooling in auto mechanics and fabrication, which helped me with ending up running the maintenance shop," he said.

He was a laborer, plow driver, heavy equipment operator, a general foreman and, finally, superintendent. He was tapped for the top job after longtime Superintendent William E. Swanson announced his retirement amid health woes.

He told The Buffalo News that day that he was ready to take the helm, even with the impending storm.

"We've been preparing for three days," Jones said of the storm. "This is business as usual for us. We've got our full crews out."

Looking back on his career, he recalled some doozies of snow storms that the highway crew battled.

There was one in 1985 that stuck out in his mind. He recalled driving a snow plow as heavy snow fell and not being able to see anything out the windshield.