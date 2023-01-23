 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tonawanda golf dome reopening eyed for next month

  • Updated
  • 0
Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome Emergency Repairs

Snow is removed around the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome in the Town of Tonawanda on Dec. 27, 2022, after it collapsed three days earlier due to heavy snow and winds. The Town Board on Monday night was set to approve $232,000 in emergency repairs that would allow the dome to reopen as soon as next month.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Work could begin as soon as Tuesday to fix damage to the Town of Tonawanda's Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome caused by the Buffalo blizzard last month.

The Tonawanda Town Board was set to vote Monday night to spend $232,000 to hire two contractors to make emergency repairs to the dome, which deflated on Christmas Eve and has remained closed since.

Supervisor Joseph Emminger said he's optimistic the dome will reopen in about four weeks if the restoration work proceeds as expected.

"This is really good news," Emminger said.

The Paddock dome was one of two indoor driving ranges in Erie County's northern suburbs that collapsed during the powerful blizzard.

The roof of The Dome, formerly the Wehrle Golf Dome, in Clarence was the first to rip in gusting winds that blew through this area beginning early Dec. 23.

People are also reading…

Five days later, the owners posted on Facebook that The Dome would remain closed until further notice. They have not provided an update since.

Emminger said the roof of the Paddock dome, in the town's Brighton Park, survived the blizzard's winds but deflated because the dome's blowers malfunctioned during the storm.

Town officials initially weren't sure whether crews could perform temporary repairs, which would allow the dome to reopen this winter, or whether it would need to remain closed until permanent repairs are made.

Emminger said he was glad to learn contractors could start work this month to repair the tear in the dome skin and fix the motors on the two blowers that inflate the dome.

The town did not put the project out to bid because it is considered emergency work not subject to competitive bidding requirements, according to the agenda for Monday night's Town Board meeting.

The board was poised to approve paying $210,486 to Missouri-based Arizon Building Systems for repairs to the dome fabric and structure, including mending a 100-foot tear along a seam in the dome skin. Arizon's crew could start as soon as Tuesday and finish in a couple of weeks, Emminger said, although the work is weather dependent.

Board members also are set to hire John W. Danforth Company of the Town of Tonawanda at a cost of $21,318 to repair the motors and other parts in the two blowers, or inflators, at the dome. Danforth would perform this work alongside the Arizon crew, Emminger said.

It's possible the town will end up fully replacing the blowers, the supervisor said, but repairing the motors allows the town to get the dome open for the remaining three-plus months of its season, typically from October through May.

Once repairs are finished, the dome fabric will need to be re-inflated and the dome's interior will need to air out, Emminger said.

"If we get a little luck," he said, the dome could be ready for reuse by the third week of February.

He said the town has been in close contact with the manufacturer of the roof skin, which was replaced in 2019, and the company has assured Tonawanda officials the storm-related damage shouldn't shorten the anticipated 20-year lifespan for the fabric.

Emminger said he doesn't know precisely how much revenue the town has lost with the dome closed since Christmas Eve. 

The town in its 2023 budget expected it would bring in $620,000 in fees from golf dome users – or $77,500 per month over the eight months the dome typically is in operation.

If the golf dome ends up being closed for two months, that could be a loss of $155,000.

The town also would have to pay a $100,000 deductible but insurance should cover the rest of the cost of the repairs, he said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are Neptune and Uranus different colors?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News