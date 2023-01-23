Tonawanda golf dome reopening eyed for next month

Work could begin as soon as Tuesday to fix damage to the Town of Tonawanda's Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome caused by the Buffalo blizzard last month.

The Tonawanda Town Board was set to vote Monday night to spend $232,000 to hire two contractors to make emergency repairs to the dome, which deflated on Christmas Eve and has remained closed since.

Supervisor Joseph Emminger said he's optimistic the dome will reopen in about four weeks if the restoration work proceeds as expected.

"This is really good news," Emminger said.

The Paddock dome was one of two indoor driving ranges in Erie County's northern suburbs that collapsed during the powerful blizzard.

The roof of The Dome, formerly the Wehrle Golf Dome, in Clarence was the first to rip in gusting winds that blew through this area beginning early Dec. 23.

Five days later, the owners posted on Facebook that The Dome would remain closed until further notice. They have not provided an update since.

Emminger said the roof of the Paddock dome, in the town's Brighton Park, survived the blizzard's winds but deflated because the dome's blowers malfunctioned during the storm.

Town officials initially weren't sure whether crews could perform temporary repairs, which would allow the dome to reopen this winter, or whether it would need to remain closed until permanent repairs are made.

Emminger said he was glad to learn contractors could start work this month to repair the tear in the dome skin and fix the motors on the two blowers that inflate the dome.

The town did not put the project out to bid because it is considered emergency work not subject to competitive bidding requirements, according to the agenda for Monday night's Town Board meeting.

The board was poised to approve paying $210,486 to Missouri-based Arizon Building Systems for repairs to the dome fabric and structure, including mending a 100-foot tear along a seam in the dome skin. Arizon's crew could start as soon as Tuesday and finish in a couple of weeks, Emminger said, although the work is weather dependent.

Board members also are set to hire John W. Danforth Company of the Town of Tonawanda at a cost of $21,318 to repair the motors and other parts in the two blowers, or inflators, at the dome. Danforth would perform this work alongside the Arizon crew, Emminger said.

It's possible the town will end up fully replacing the blowers, the supervisor said, but repairing the motors allows the town to get the dome open for the remaining three-plus months of its season, typically from October through May.

Once repairs are finished, the dome fabric will need to be re-inflated and the dome's interior will need to air out, Emminger said.

"If we get a little luck," he said, the dome could be ready for reuse by the third week of February.

He said the town has been in close contact with the manufacturer of the roof skin, which was replaced in 2019, and the company has assured Tonawanda officials the storm-related damage shouldn't shorten the anticipated 20-year lifespan for the fabric.

Emminger said he doesn't know precisely how much revenue the town has lost with the dome closed since Christmas Eve.

The town in its 2023 budget expected it would bring in $620,000 in fees from golf dome users – or $77,500 per month over the eight months the dome typically is in operation.

If the golf dome ends up being closed for two months, that could be a loss of $155,000.

The town also would have to pay a $100,000 deductible but insurance should cover the rest of the cost of the repairs, he said.