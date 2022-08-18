 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tonawanda football field renamed for longtime volunteer and former councilman

  • Updated
  • 0
Dan Crangle Athletic Field at Kenney Park

The blue plane, a retired U.S. Navy Cougar jet, at the Veterans Memorial at Walter Kenney Field in the Town of Tonawanda. The town is renaming the football field at the park "Dan Crangle Athletic Field" to honor the longtime youth football volunteer and ex-Town Board member. The town also is rebranding Kenney Field as Kenney Park.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

The Town of Tonawanda has renamed Kenney Park's football field as "Dan Crangle Athletic Field" to honor the longtime youth football volunteer and elected official.

Officials were to unveil the name late Thursday at the park at Colvin Boulevard and Brighton Road.

Crangle spent 50 years as a Town of Tonawanda Football Association coach, organizer and administrator. He also served 19 years on the Town Board, working closely with the town Youth, Parks and Recreation Department and helping develop the Veterans Memorial at Kenney, before leaving in 2019.

The town is seeking a sponsor for a new electronic scoreboard at the field.

Renaming the football field is part of the rebranding of Kenney Field, perhaps best known for its U.S. Navy F9F-6P Cougar jet, as a park to better reflect its additional recreational elements. Future plans include an adaptive playground, a new walking trail and artists' exhibit space.

People are also reading…

Earlier Thursday, Assemblyman Bill Conrad, D-Town of Tonawanda, announced $50,000 in state funds to help pay for the inclusive playground and $30,000 to purchase 26 automated external defibrillators for town parks, pools and other public venues.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Keep off Navy plane, children told

For five decades, almost to the day, the children of the Town of Tonawanda have delighted in climbing all over the Navy reconnaissance plane on display at Kenney Field. But in these litigious times, it seems such carefree fun can’t be allowed without at least some scrutiny. While there doesn’t appear to be any danger of the F9F-6P Cougar

BOARD'S LONE DEMOCRAT CONFRONTS HISTORY

The Saturday before Election Day, Daniel J. Crangle had a brief encounter with the history he vows not to repeat. Crangle was watching the football game between St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute and Canisius High School when a stranger tapped him on the shoulder, wishing him luck at the polls. It was three days before voters decided to send Crangle

Watch Now: Related Video

Why the U.S. military trains dolphins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News