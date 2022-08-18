Tonawanda football field renamed for longtime volunteer and former councilman

The Town of Tonawanda has renamed Kenney Park's football field as "Dan Crangle Athletic Field" to honor the longtime youth football volunteer and elected official.
Officials were to unveil the name late Thursday at the park at Colvin Boulevard and Brighton Road.
Crangle spent 50 years as a Town of Tonawanda Football Association coach, organizer and administrator. He also served 19 years on the Town Board, working closely with the town Youth, Parks and Recreation Department and helping develop the Veterans Memorial at Kenney, before leaving in 2019.
The town is seeking a sponsor for a new electronic scoreboard at the field.
Renaming the football field is part of the rebranding of Kenney Field, perhaps best known for its U.S. Navy F9F-6P Cougar jet, as a park to better reflect its additional recreational elements. Future plans include an adaptive playground, a new walking trail and artists' exhibit space.
People are also reading…
Earlier Thursday, Assemblyman Bill Conrad, D-Town of Tonawanda, announced $50,000 in state funds to help pay for the inclusive playground and $30,000 to purchase 26 automated external defibrillators for town parks, pools and other public venues.