An employee with the Town of Tonawanda's Building Department who was arrested one month ago on assault and weapons charges has been fired.

The Town Board on Monday formally approved the termination, effective late last month, of Senior Code Enforcement Officer Kristopher D. Kinsella.

Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said the town acted to fire Kinsella because of "the seriousness of the actions that he committed on the day he was arrested."

Emminger said the union that represents Kinsella, the white-collar Salaried Workers Association, has filed a grievance challenging his termination. Union representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Kinsella, 44, was charged following a domestic-related incident that took place at about 4:25 a.m. May 4 at a home on Glenably Drive in the town, the Erie County District Attorney's Office reported.

Kinsella is accused of injuring the victim, who was not identified, by squeezing her neck with his hands, prosecutors said, and doing it in front of a child.

Tonawanda police also removed three pistols, two semiautomatic rifles and one shotgun from the home, according to prosecutors.

Kinsella is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, as well as assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment in Town Court, and a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

Sunil Bakshi, one of Kinsella's criminal defense attorneys, previously declined to comment on the specifics of the case beyond saying, "We do intend to vigorously defend the charges."

The Town Board called a special meeting on May 12 to address a disciplinary matter involving a Building Department employee.

After meeting behind closed doors for 45 minutes, board members voted to authorize Emminger or Eileen Fleming, the town's director of labor relations, to take disciplinary action against Kinsella for "incompetence and/or misconduct" under state law or town regulations.

Kinsella was suspended without pay and faced discipline up to and including dismissal from his position, according to minutes of the May 12 meeting.

Kinsella last worked for the town on May 3, and his termination was effective May 22, according to the resolution from Monday's Town Board agenda.

A hearing officer will hold a hearing on the grievance filed by the union that objected to Kinsella's firing.

This is the second time in two months that the town has fired an employee following a misconduct accusation.

In April, the town fired Roger D. Murphy, a motor equipment operator, following the dramatic crash of a Highway Department street sweeper on the I-290.

Murphy is charged with driving while intoxicated in the April 7 incident. His union, the blue-collar Hourly Employees Association, also has filed a grievance over Murphy's termination.