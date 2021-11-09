 Skip to main content
Tonawanda fires town cop suspended four times since 2017
Tonawanda fires town cop suspended four times since 2017

Officer Michael Lewandowski Award

This 2019 post from the Town of Tonawanda Police Department's official Facebook page is one of several online posts from that period praising Officer Michael Lewandowski, left, shown receiving the Erie County American Legion's Law and Order award. Lewandowski has served two suspensions for violating department policies and now faces possible termination in a new incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

A Town of Tonawanda police officer who was suspended four times since 2017 for various departmental violations has been fired by the town.

The Tonawanda Town Board terminated Officer Michael G. Lewandowski at Monday's meeting.

Lewandowski had served previous suspensions for forcibly removing spectators from Town Court, pressuring a state trooper to fix a ticket issued to a relative and pursuing a suspect in violation of department policy.

The town began proceedings to terminate Lewandowski after he was suspended for his response in November 2020 to a neighbor dispute.

The Buffalo News in February reported on his disciplinary record and the town's efforts to take away Lewandowski's badge.

"Officer Lewandowski's written record of repeated infractions and poor evaluations are (on their face) evidence of unsatisfactory performance," Tonawanda Police Capt. David R. Price wrote in December after the most recent incident.

Price wrote Lewandowski has received nine letters of counsel and four more serious reports of violation since 2011.

Lewandowski also is a Marine veteran and has received several department decorations.

His lawyer, Emily Trott, has said police brass have singled out Lewandowski and overlook similar conduct by other officers. She had previously vowed to sue if the town terminates her client.

