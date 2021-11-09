Tonawanda fires town cop suspended four times since 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

A Town of Tonawanda police officer who was suspended four times since 2017 for various departmental violations has been fired by the town.

The Tonawanda Town Board terminated Officer Michael G. Lewandowski at Monday's meeting.

Lewandowski had served previous suspensions for forcibly removing spectators from Town Court, pressuring a state trooper to fix a ticket issued to a relative and pursuing a suspect in violation of department policy.

The town began proceedings to terminate Lewandowski after he was suspended for his response in November 2020 to a neighbor dispute.

The Buffalo News in February reported on his disciplinary record and the town's efforts to take away Lewandowski's badge.

"Officer Lewandowski's written record of repeated infractions and poor evaluations are (on their face) evidence of unsatisfactory performance," Tonawanda Police Capt. David R. Price wrote in December after the most recent incident.

Price wrote Lewandowski has received nine letters of counsel and four more serious reports of violation since 2011.