Tonawanda eyes 3 roundabouts to slow traffic, boost safety

In a roundabout way, the Town of Tonawanda wants to slow down traffic on Parker Boulevard and make the thoroughfare safer for everyone who uses it.
Town officials are bringing back and expanding a proposal to install mini-roundabouts at several points on Parker between Englewood Avenue and Sheridan Drive.
The redesign of Parker Boulevard will be the subject of a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in DFK Pavilion in Lincoln Park on Parker Boulevard. Putting in a roundabout is part of the discussion, but not a done deal, said Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger. “There’s no decision on the final design,” he said. A temporary mini-roundabout, set up
The original plan called for two roundabouts. But the town now is considering installing a third as part of the project that also boasts changes to the road to make it easier for pedestrians to cross and safer for bicyclists to ride along.
The initial roundabout plan, introduced five years ago, ran into some strong opposition. Those concerns linger, even with its revival.
"I'm assuming there's a lot of people in the community who aren't going to be too happy about it," Councilman Carl Szarek, who hasn't made up his mind about the plan, said in an interview.
After three days demonstrating a mini-roundabout at Decatur Road and Parker Boulevard, Town of Tonawanda officials called it a
But advocates say the roundabouts and other road changes will cut down on vehicle crashes, encourage people to walk or pedal down Parker and eliminate wasteful idling by replacing a signal with a roundabout. Supervisor Joseph Emminger, who initially questioned the value of roundabouts, now said he supports them.
"I believe it is a much safer way to go for our residents," he said at the March 14 Town Board meeting.
Motorists here might be more familiar with a traffic circle, such as those found downtown at Niagara Square and Gates Circle.
Traffic circles are larger, allow vehicles to travel through them at a higher rate of speed and typically have a statue, fountain or other design element at their center.
Roundabouts are smaller. Traffic travels at a lower speed and must yield to the vehicles already within the roundabout. They are designed to accommodate pedestrians, bicyclists and other non-motorists.
Parker Boulevard near Lincoln Park will get a mini-roundabout and new bike lanes for three days in late August. If all goes well and town officials become convinced that the changes make the street safer, the roundabout will become permanent and more roundabouts and bikes lanes will be added to a 14-block stretch of Parker. “I don’t think the
Roundabouts have replaced stop lights at several major intersections in the region in recent years, including along Harlem Road in Cheektowaga.
Tonawanda in 2017 launched a demonstration project to show motorists and residents what a roundabout at Parker Boulevard and Decatur Road could look like.
Parker isn't one of the busiest roads in town, but the north-south route carries traffic between Englewood Avenue and Sheridan Drive and it runs along Lincoln Park, Kenmore East High School's football field, the Lincoln Pool and Lincoln Arena.
The town set up temporary barriers at Parker and Decatur for three days to show motorists how traffic would travel through the intersection if crews installed a roundabout there.
Support Local Journalism
The demonstration generated feedback for town officials, and did change some minds.
The Town of Tonawanda adopted a Complete Streets policy on Monday, which attempts to make streets accessible to walkers, bikers, and those who are handicapped. The Complete Streets Committee has been working on the policy for the past two years, and their work including testing roundabouts on Parker Boulevard. James Hartz, director of planning and development said the plan
But it also earned mixed reviews, Emminger said, including from volunteer firefighters trying to pass through the temporary roundabout. Critics spoke up at Town Board meetings and collected signatures on a petition.
It led to confusion, he said, because the demo "wasn't representative" of how a roundabout actually would function.
The town didn't move forward with the roundabout project in the months following the August 2017 demonstration. Instead, it went back to tweak the design and to apply for a grant to help pay for the work.
The town received a $924,000 Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program, or CMAQ, grant, which is federal funding administered by state transportation planners, Town Engineer Matthew Sutton said. This grant should cover most of the estimated $1.3 million cost of the work to overhaul Parker.
Emminger said the town worked to educate people on what a roundabout is, and isn't, and the project is significantly improved from 2017. Sutton unveiled the updated plan at the March 14 meeting.
The wish list for transforming Sheridan Drive includes shrinking the number of driving lanes, creating dedicated bicycle lanes, bringing express bus service to the road and adding “smart” traffic
The plan calls for installing three mini-roundabouts along Parker: At Englewood Avenue, at Decatur Road and at Harrison Avenue.
The roundabouts would slow traffic down to as low as 10 mph and make it easier for people to cross Parker. For example, instead of having to cross Parker all at once, while looking for traffic coming in each direction, pedestrians crossing at a roundabout can safely stop halfway across at an island before continuing on their way to the other side.
The town also is designing the roundabouts so that people who are visually impaired will know when traffic is approaching or has passed through the roundabout.
At a typical stop light, such as the one now located at Parker and Decatur, there are 32 points where a vehicle-on-vehicle crash can occur, Sutton said, while a roundabout reduces the potential points of contact to eight. Roundabouts reduce vehicle-to-pedestrian contact points to eight from the 24 at a stop light, he added.
"It just reduces the number of opportunities for these accidents," Sutton said at the meeting.
Szarek said he wonders about the safety of children crossing to use the pool at Decatur, where a stop light is located now, and people using the bike path that crosses Englewood near Parker, where a beacon warns drivers to stop for pedestrians and bicyclists.
The town would remove the beacon, Sutton said, because the new roundabout would sufficiently slow traffic.
Beyond the roundabouts, the town would overhaul much of Parker through a "complete streets" project, installing a bike lane, limiting on-street parking in some sections and upgrading sidewalk curbs and other intersections.
The town next intends to hold a public hearing to get feedback on the proposal.
If the project gains the necessary approvals, work could be put out to bid in May, with construction starting this summer and wrapping up by the end of this year, Sutton said.