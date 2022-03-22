Tonawanda eyes 3 roundabouts to slow traffic, boost safety

The roundabouts would slow traffic down to as low as 10 mph and make it easier for people to cross Parker. For example, instead of having to cross Parker all at once, while looking for traffic coming in each direction, pedestrians crossing at a roundabout can safely stop halfway across at an island before continuing on their way to the other side.

The town also is designing the roundabouts so that people who are visually impaired will know when traffic is approaching or has passed through the roundabout.

At a typical stop light, such as the one now located at Parker and Decatur, there are 32 points where a vehicle-on-vehicle crash can occur, Sutton said, while a roundabout reduces the potential points of contact to eight. Roundabouts reduce vehicle-to-pedestrian contact points to eight from the 24 at a stop light, he added.

"It just reduces the number of opportunities for these accidents," Sutton said at the meeting.

Szarek said he wonders about the safety of children crossing to use the pool at Decatur, where a stop light is located now, and people using the bike path that crosses Englewood near Parker, where a beacon warns drivers to stop for pedestrians and bicyclists.