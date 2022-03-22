 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tonawanda eyes 3 roundabouts to slow traffic, boost safety
0 comments
top story

Tonawanda eyes 3 roundabouts to slow traffic, boost safety

Support this work for $1 a month
Parker roundabout proposals

An aerial view looking west at the intersection of Parker Boulevard and Decatur Road in Tonawanda near Lincoln Park, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Derek Gee / Buffalo News)

 Buffalo News

In a roundabout way, the Town of Tonawanda wants to slow down traffic on Parker Boulevard and make the thoroughfare safer for everyone who uses it.

Town officials are bringing back and expanding a proposal to install mini-roundabouts at several points on Parker between Englewood Avenue and Sheridan Drive.

Parker Boulevard roundabout discussion planned for Town of Tonawanda

Parker Boulevard roundabout discussion planned for Town of Tonawanda

The redesign of Parker Boulevard will be the subject of a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in DFK Pavilion in Lincoln Park on Parker Boulevard. Putting in a roundabout is part of the discussion, but not a done deal, said Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger. “There’s no decision on the final design,” he said. A temporary mini-roundabout, set up

The original plan called for two roundabouts. But the town now is considering installing a third as part of the project that also boasts changes to the road to make it easier for pedestrians to cross and safer for bicyclists to ride along.

The initial roundabout plan, introduced five years ago, ran into some strong opposition. Those concerns linger, even with its revival.

"I'm assuming there's a lot of people in the community who aren't going to be too happy about it," Councilman Carl Szarek, who hasn't made up his mind about the plan, said in an interview.

But advocates say the roundabouts and other road changes will cut down on vehicle crashes, encourage people to walk or pedal down Parker and eliminate wasteful idling by replacing a signal with a roundabout. Supervisor Joseph Emminger, who initially questioned the value of roundabouts, now said he supports them.

"I believe it is a much safer way to go for our residents," he said at the March 14 Town Board meeting.

Motorists here might be more familiar with a traffic circle, such as those found downtown at Niagara Square and Gates Circle.

Traffic circles are larger, allow vehicles to travel through them at a higher rate of speed and typically have a statue, fountain or other design element at their center.

Roundabouts are smaller. Traffic travels at a lower speed and must yield to the vehicles already within the roundabout. They are designed to accommodate pedestrians, bicyclists and other non-motorists.

Parker Blvd. will get temporary roundabout that may become permanent

Parker Blvd. will get temporary roundabout that may become permanent

Parker Boulevard near Lincoln Park will get a mini-roundabout and new bike lanes for three days in late August. If all goes well and town officials become convinced that the changes make the street safer, the roundabout will become permanent and more roundabouts and bikes lanes will be added to a 14-block stretch of Parker. “I don’t think the

Roundabouts have replaced stop lights at several major intersections in the region in recent years, including along Harlem Road in Cheektowaga.

Tonawanda in 2017 launched a demonstration project to show motorists and residents what a roundabout at Parker Boulevard and Decatur Road could look like.

Parker isn't one of the busiest roads in town, but the north-south route carries traffic between Englewood Avenue and Sheridan Drive and it runs along Lincoln Park, Kenmore East High School's football field, the Lincoln Pool and Lincoln Arena.

The town set up temporary barriers at Parker and Decatur for three days to show motorists how traffic would travel through the intersection if crews installed a roundabout there.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The demonstration generated feedback for town officials, and did change some minds.

Town of Tonawanda adopts Complete Streets policy

Town of Tonawanda adopts Complete Streets policy

The Town of Tonawanda adopted a Complete Streets policy on Monday, which attempts to make streets accessible to walkers, bikers, and those who are handicapped. The Complete Streets Committee has been working on the policy for the past two years, and their work including testing roundabouts on Parker Boulevard. James Hartz, director of planning and development said the plan

But it also earned mixed reviews, Emminger said, including from volunteer firefighters trying to pass through the temporary roundabout. Critics spoke up at Town Board meetings and collected signatures on a petition.

It led to confusion, he said, because the demo "wasn't representative" of how a roundabout actually would function. 

The town didn't move forward with the roundabout project in the months following the August 2017 demonstration.  Instead, it went back to tweak the design and to apply for a grant to help pay for the work.

Parker roundabout proposals

An aerial view looking north of the intersection of Parker Boulevard and Harrison Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Derek Gee / Buffalo News)

The town received a $924,000 Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program, or CMAQ, grant, which is federal funding administered by state transportation planners, Town Engineer Matthew Sutton said. This grant should cover most of the estimated $1.3 million cost of the work to overhaul Parker.

Emminger said the town worked to educate people on what a roundabout is, and isn't, and the project is significantly improved from 2017. Sutton unveiled the updated plan at the March 14 meeting.

The plan calls for installing three mini-roundabouts along Parker: At Englewood Avenue, at Decatur Road and at Harrison Avenue.

The roundabouts would slow traffic down to as low as 10 mph and make it easier for people to cross Parker. For example, instead of having to cross Parker all at once, while looking for traffic coming in each direction, pedestrians crossing at a roundabout can safely stop halfway across at an island before continuing on their way to the other side.

The town also is designing the roundabouts so that people who are visually impaired will know when traffic is approaching or has passed through the roundabout.

At a typical stop light, such as the one now located at Parker and Decatur, there are 32 points where a vehicle-on-vehicle crash can occur, Sutton said, while a roundabout reduces the potential points of contact to eight. Roundabouts reduce vehicle-to-pedestrian contact points to eight from the 24 at a stop light, he added.

"It just reduces the number of opportunities for these accidents," Sutton said at the meeting.

Parker roundabout proposals

An aerial view looking due north at the intersection of Parker Boulevard and Englewood Avenue in Tonawanda near the Rails To Trails, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Derek Gee / Buffalo News)

Szarek said he wonders about the safety of children crossing to use the pool at Decatur, where a stop light is located now, and people using the bike path that crosses Englewood near Parker, where a beacon warns drivers to stop for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The town would remove the beacon, Sutton said, because the new roundabout would sufficiently slow traffic.

Beyond the roundabouts, the town would overhaul much of Parker through a "complete streets" project, installing a bike lane, limiting on-street parking in some sections and upgrading sidewalk curbs and other intersections.

The town next intends to hold a public hearing to get feedback on the proposal.

If the project gains the necessary approvals, work could be put out to bid in May, with construction starting this summer and wrapping up by the end of this year, Sutton said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: At Niagara Falls, a spring challenge: How to remove 3,500-pound steel pontoon lodged in the river

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Town of Tonawanda eyes its first 'complete street'
Local News

Town of Tonawanda eyes its first 'complete street'

  • Updated

The Town of Tonawanda could have its first “complete street” accommodating motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists and people with disabilities as early as 2018. The town is using Parker Boulevard, between Englewood Avenue and Sheridan Drive, as a “pilot project” for its complete streets policy, said James Hartz, director of community development. Complete Streets accommodate all modes of transportation by using

Latest Headlines

Roundabouts burgeon on traffic scene

  • Updated

Driving in Western New York is about to undergo a dramatic change, in a roundabout way. At least four suburban highway projects under way or on the drawing board incorporate the roundabout, a common feature on roads on other continents but still little more than a widely misunderstood — and occasionally feared — curiosity in this part of the

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News