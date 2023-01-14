Tonawanda company implodes Florida power plant structures

A Town of Tonawanda-based demolition company on Saturday morning imploded two structures at a power plant in Florida.

Total Wrecking & Environmental brought down a 260-foot stack and a 90-foot boiler at Lakeland Electric C.D. McIntosh Power Plant.

The implosions are clearing the way for a newer energy facility, said Frank Bodami, the founder and CEO of Total Wrecking & Environmental.

The company said it was a unique job, since it took place at an active power facility. Total Wrecking & Environmental had been working at the site for the past six months.